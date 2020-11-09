Kellan Lutz Celebrates 3-Year Anniversary with Pregnant Wife Brittany Gonzales: 'I Choose You'

Kellan Lutz is more in love than ever with Brittany Gonzales.

Lutz dedicated a heartfelt tribute to Gonzales on Instagram Sunday to celebrate the couple's three-year wedding anniversary, calling his wife his "best friend for life."

"When we first met, I remember not being able to take my eyes off of you. I remember how connected I felt to you and how perfect we were together," he wrote. "I remember thinking that I could never be more in love than I felt then..."

"And yet here we are now, and I'm even deeper in love with you. Life gets better with every moment we share!" he continued. "Remember that I love you, and I'm proud that you're my wife. Remember that no matter what, you have a best friend for life. Remember that you're on my mind, each day and everywhere."

Along with the message, the actor, 35, shared a photo of the two holding hands while out to dinner together.

"My love for you grows stronger still, with every year we share," he concluded. "Happy 3 years + 1 day (I didn't want to be on my phone during our anniversary and fully enjoy US ;)) I love you Brittany and I CHOOSE you forever!"

"Tiny little bump!" Gonzales said in a clip posted on Instagram, showing off her belly in an orange dress. "A little promise baby! This is not a drill. This is not a throwback. This is another promise being fulfilled."

"It was a surprise, obviously," she continued. "It was a surprise losing our daughter at the beginning of the year. That was tough, and still is. There are hard moments, but ... I went through a lot and I'd still like to share my journey in some way that I can."

In February, the couple made the heartbreaking announcement that they had lost their baby six months into the pregnancy.

"It's been a crazy rollercoaster of a week with a lot of emotions," Lutz said on Instagram at the time. "Taking heartbrokenness to a whole new level, but grateful for these past 6 months and the journey itself. In life we might not get the answers to all of our questions but we will always remain faithful!"