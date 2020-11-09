Kellan Lutz Celebrates 3-Year Anniversary with Pregnant Wife Brittany Gonzales: 'I Choose You'
The couple announced in September that they are expecting a baby
Kellan Lutz is more in love than ever with Brittany Gonzales.
Lutz dedicated a heartfelt tribute to Gonzales on Instagram Sunday to celebrate the couple's three-year wedding anniversary, calling his wife his "best friend for life."
"When we first met, I remember not being able to take my eyes off of you. I remember how connected I felt to you and how perfect we were together," he wrote. "I remember thinking that I could never be more in love than I felt then..."
"And yet here we are now, and I'm even deeper in love with you. Life gets better with every moment we share!" he continued. "Remember that I love you, and I'm proud that you're my wife. Remember that no matter what, you have a best friend for life. Remember that you're on my mind, each day and everywhere."
Along with the message, the actor, 35, shared a photo of the two holding hands while out to dinner together.
"My love for you grows stronger still, with every year we share," he concluded. "Happy 3 years + 1 day (I didn't want to be on my phone during our anniversary and fully enjoy US ;)) I love you Brittany and I CHOOSE you forever!"
The past year has been filled with both heartbreak and joy for the couple. In September, they announced that Gonzales is pregnant— months after losing their unborn child in a previous pregnancy.
"Tiny little bump!" Gonzales said in a clip posted on Instagram, showing off her belly in an orange dress. "A little promise baby! This is not a drill. This is not a throwback. This is another promise being fulfilled."
RELATED: Kellan Lutz's Wife Brittany Gonzales Expecting Again After Losing Baby 6 Months Into Pregnancy
"It was a surprise, obviously," she continued. "It was a surprise losing our daughter at the beginning of the year. That was tough, and still is. There are hard moments, but ... I went through a lot and I'd still like to share my journey in some way that I can."
In February, the couple made the heartbreaking announcement that they had lost their baby six months into the pregnancy.
"It's been a crazy rollercoaster of a week with a lot of emotions," Lutz said on Instagram at the time. "Taking heartbrokenness to a whole new level, but grateful for these past 6 months and the journey itself. In life we might not get the answers to all of our questions but we will always remain faithful!"
He continued, "I love you @brittanylynnlutz. Thank you for all your love, respect in this private time, understanding of this situation, and utmost support. Just know we love you all and appreciate you all and we process all differently."