Kel Mitchell Wants Amanda Bynes to Make a Cameo on the 'All That' Reboot: 'She's So Fearless'

Image zoom Rodin Eckenroth/Getty; Christopher Polk/Getty

Kel Mitchell spent a lot of time with All That costar Amanda Bynes back in the ’90s, and now the Good Burger actor says he’d love to have his “little sister” make an appearance on the reboot of the hit Nickelodeon sketch comedy show.

The 40-year-old actor spoke with Entertainment Tonight and opened up about his “fearless” former costar back when the two were merely teens looking to become breakout stars in the industry.

“I love Amanda, she’s like [my] little sister. She’s so fearless,” Mitchell told the outlet. “I remember her being on set, she told me, ‘Hey Kel, I wanna do the physical comedy that you do.’ So I used to show her little tricks to do that would make her comedy just awesome.”

Image zoom Kel Mitchell Timothy Hiatt/Getty

“She did everything so great, so awesome, she was super fearless,” he continued.

RELATED: Nickelodeon Is Rebooting All That with Original Star Kenan Thompson as Executive Producer

While the two shared the screen for over a decade, with All That and their own respective spin off series (Kenan and Kel and The Amanda Show), their careers have since greatly diverged, with Mitchell continuing to act over the years while Bynes found herself in the spotlight for her own highly-publicized mental health issues.

Now, the 33-year-old has found her stride. Bynes recently celebrated her graduation from Los Angeles-based design school, FIDM, something Mitchell said was a natural move for her.

“She always had style, so going to fashion school was definitely what was up,” he said of his former costar.

And she may even be looking to return to the screen, according to her friend Leslie Grossman.

“She’s doing fantastic, she really is,” Grossman, 47, said of the actress on an episode of Busy Tonight last year. “She looks beautiful. And she’s very eager to get back into acting, which I think she’ll have no problem with. I think everyone wants to see her doing something.”

Maybe Bynes’ big comeback could involve the famous series that began her career? Mitchell reveals that there are plans to include her in a cameo, and encouraged the actress to reach out and consider the idea.

“That would be crazy! We really want her to do a cameo in All That. We’ve been talking about that,” Mitchell explained. “So, Amanda, come on, girl! Call ya brother up!”

RELATED: The Jonas Brothers Will Perform Their Single ‘Sucker’ on Nickelodeon’s Reboot of All That

The new version of the show, which is produced by original cast member and current SNL star, Kenan Thompson, features a slew of fresh new faces including Reece Caddell, Chinguun Sergelen, Gabrielle Green, Nathan Janak, Kate Godfrey, Ryan Alessi, and Lex Lumpkin.

“For us to see the new kids going through what we went through and experiencing the beginning and know what’s to come for them — it’s so cool to see their faces experiencing it all,” Mitchell told PEOPLE back in May. “I’m excited that I’m there to give advice. God made me ready for this.”

The new All That reboot premiered on June 15, and airs every Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT.