Kel Mitchell Said Amanda Bynes' Costars Were 'Continuing to Pray' for Her as She Missed 'All That' Reunion

Kel Mitchell and Amanda Bynes's All That costars are sending her their love and support.

It had previously been announced that Bynes, 36, would attend 90s Con at the Connecticut Convention Center over the weekend alongside her former Nickelodeon costars Mitchell, Danny Tamberelli and Lori Beth Denberg, but the actress canceled at the last minute due to an undisclosed health issue.

At Saturday's All That panel — where All That alum Kenan Thompson also made a surprise appearance — Mitchell sent his well wishes to Bynes, encouraging fans to "send a prayer" so that the actress would "feel better."

Mitchell, 44, also told Entertainment Tonight over the weekend: "I've just been praying for her. It's awesome to see she's doing better. Which is great. We're just continuing to pray for her on her journey, and it's answered prayers that she's doing a lot better."

The Good Burger star's statements were made before a report on Monday that Bynes had gone through a mental health episode and had voluntarily entered psychiatric treatment. (PEOPLE has reached out to reps for Bynes.)

90s Con came less than a year after a judge ruled to terminate Bynes' nearly nine-year-long conservatorship.

Her lawyer David Esquibias told PEOPLE last March that Bynes was "doing very well and looking forward."

Added Esquibias, "She's ecstatic to receive her parents' full love and support behind her decision to terminate the conservatorship."

Amid the transition out of her conservatorship and as she's navigated an on-and-off engagement to musician Paul Michael, Bynes has gone through turbulent times with her fiancé, including an incident last April in which police were called to her home after Bynes described Michael's behavior as "alarming."

Bynes told PEOPLE in January that she was "really excited" to reunite with her costars from the hit kids sketch show, which originally ran from 1994 to 2000.

But it seems she had lost contact with many of her costars, with Tamberelli telling PEOPLE: "I wasn't in contact with her in the last few days, just sent some well wishes and excitement to see her over the weekend."

Added Tamberelli, 41: "I care about her, and she was always a third sister to me."

At the convention over the weekend, Mitchell reflected on the lasting legacy and goodwill for All That.

"You know what's surreal about it?" Mitchell said during the panel. "It's hearing the stories, and people say how it touched their hearts in '94. And they still have a love for it. How they're introducing it to their friends and then also introducing it to their kids, which is so awesome. I mean, it's like, 5-year-olds having Good Burger birthdays and they weren't even born in '94."

He added, "It just says a lot to the crew, the cast, the friendships of that time."