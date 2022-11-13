Keke Palmer to Host 'Saturday Night Live' with SZA as Musical Guest: 'The Stage Awaits'

Other hosts this season have included Miles Teller, Brendan Gleeson, Megan Thee Stallion and Dave Chappelle

By
Published on November 13, 2022 04:24 PM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 15: Keke Palmer attends the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic); BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: SZA attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage,)
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

It's official — Keke Palmer will be making her Saturday Night Live debut next month!

The Nope star, 29, will be hosting the show's next episode on Dec. 3 with performances from musical guest SZA, she announced on social media over the weekend.

"I can't wait," Keke wrote on Instagram alongside a bulletin-board photo revealing the gig. "The stage awaits @nbcsnl 😍😍"

Palmer, who starred in Jordan Peele's third film over the summer, wrote on Twitter that "y'all got y'alls wish" — insinuating that her fans have been asking for her SNL debut for a while now.

SZA, who has teased a new project titled "PSA," also shared the news on her socials and told fans that she was in disbelief about the opportunity. "Can't believe this is happening lmao," SZA, 33, wrote. "I plan on acting a f------ fool. See you soon, New York 🥹🤍"

The Top Dawg Entertainment star most recently shared her long-awaited single "Shirt" in late October and hasn't released a studio album since 2017's CTRL. Since then, she's scored five singles in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, including the solo track "I Hate U" in 2021. She and Doja Cat's hit song "Kiss Me More" took home the Grammy for best pop/duo group performance earlier this year.

Other hosts on this season of SNL, which will take a momentary break until the Dec. 3 episode airs on NBC, have included Miles Teller, Brendan Gleeson, Amy Schumer, Megan Thee Stallion, Jack Harlow, and Dave Chappelle — who took on hosting duties this weekend.

