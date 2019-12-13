Keke Palmer to Host Quibi Reboot of MTV Dating Competition Show Singled Out

Keke Palmer can officially add matchmaker to her already impressive resume.

Palmer, 26, has signed on to host the upcoming reboot of the MTV iconic dating competition show Singled Out, the network announced Friday. Comedian Joel Kim Booster will serve as cohost.

“I am thrilled to be hosting Singled Out,” said Palmer. “To be able to reimagine this show for my generation and on a new platform is so exciting! I can’t wait for you guys to see what we have in store!”

Along with acting on various projects including this year’s Hustlers, Palmer is also a cohost of Good Morning America‘s third hour alongside Michael Strahan and Sara Haines.

Available exclusively on Quibi, the reboot will be a reimagined version of the pop culture classic, featuring 20 new episodes of under 10 minutes in length, offering an optimal viewing experience for those on the go.

The dating game show Singled Out originally ran on MTV from 1995-1998. It was hosted by Chris Hardwick and Jenny McCarthy until Carmen Electra replaced McCarthy for the last season and a half.

On the upcoming reboot, anyone and everyone will be able to find love no matter their sexual preference.

Singled Out is set to launch on Quibi in spring 2020.