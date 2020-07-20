"I hate the narrative that if you speak your mind as a Black person that you will in some way be punished," wrote the actress of the rumor

Keke Palmer Squashes Rumor GMA Fired Her for Speaking Up About BLM: ‘Don’t Believe This Lie’

Keke Palmer is clearing the air about why her role on Good Morning America ended.

On Saturday, the Hustlers actress, 26, spoke out on Instagram to dispel a rumor circulating on social media that she was terminated from the ABC morning show because she voiced her support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Palmer called the claim an example of "fear mongering."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I want to speak on this simply because I hate the narrative that if you speak your mind as a [Black] person that you will in some way be punished," she began the post. "I have seen this going around and at first I ignored but in this climate I realized this is a dangerous message to send to our generation and the generation coming up."

In August, Palmer joined the third-hour block of GMA as a co-host with Michael Strahan and Sara Haines for Strahan, Sara & Keke. After the show was sidelined because of pandemic coverage, reports claimed earlier this month that the third hour will move forward as GMA3.

A rep for Good Morning America did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Palmer has been outspoken against police brutality and racial injustices, attending protests earlier this year and going viral for footage of her impassioned plea to National Guard members during a peaceful demonstration in Hollywood.

"If anything," wrote Palmer, "my speaking out showed the corporations I work with how important my voice is and anyone that has a POV. The reality is I was never signed to 'SSK' as one would a seasonal show. This business is dynamic and instead of thinking of me as a 'series regular' ... see me as a brand that works with the corporation Disney/ABC News and this particular show I was on is no longer."

Image zoom Keke Palmer Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

"That does not mean the relationship I have with them dies, that means it evolves," explained the actress. "I hate talking about business because it can seem a bit weird and gets quite technical lol. But when I see such fear mongering comments I want to speak out so that no one ever feels or thinks that speaking out will cost them their job!"

"I’m sure it can and has before, but let’s also recognize when it has not," Palmer continued. "That way more of us with our own minds speak out against any injustices we see. Trust me, walking in my truth has always made my blessings OVERFLOW and connect to those that are like minded and not with those that are not."

She added of the firing rumor: "Do not believe this lie. Stay courageous and stay true because GOD HAS YOU ALWAYS ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

RELATED VIDEO: Comedian Jay Pharoah Says Costar Keke Palmer Has 'Kept Her Sanity' Throughout Her Career

Last month, Palmer wrote a guest column for Variety, sharing that she believes she has been waiting for a revolution her "entire life."

“I like following rules and doing what I’m told,” Palmer began in the column. “As a kid, these rules stick with you. But even at a young age, I was taught to question the things that didn’t feel right to me.”

She continued: “Sometimes, going against authority is the only remedy for change, especially when we have seen, too often, those authority figures step over the line. So where do you draw the line? How do you know to draw the line? Is there a line?”

To help combat systemic racism, consider learning from or donating to these organizations: