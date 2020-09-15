"No matter your background, no matter your culture, you are valid because you are," said the actress

Keke Palmer Says She Used to Get 'Teased for Being Wholesome': 'I Can Only Be Keke'

Keke Palmer is taking a moment to validate fans and encourage them to be true to themselves.

On Monday, the Hustlers actress, 27, wrote an inspirational message to her followers on Instagram, opening up about getting judged as a young star for being what she refers to as "wholesome." Palmer recalled how people discounted her life experiences because she exuded the "wholesome" demeanor.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Growing up I was often teased for being 'wholesome,' the shows I acted on, the fact that I had a bedtime on tour, and even sometimes the way I spoke," wrote the former Disney Channel star. "What I hated most was that people assumed that because of all these things I somehow hadn’t experienced life."

Palmer, who hosted the socially distanced MTV Video Music Awards last month, said her mother raised her "not to wear my hardships."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

"I felt constantly challenged on how 'real' I was when it came to the 'black experience' all because my mom raised me not to wear my hardships," she wrote. "The reality of wanting to be able to communicate in whatever room I was in stopped me from being able to ever be ONE THING. #codeswitch"

The actress and singer said she opened up about her struggles with self-image to illustrate that it's important to validate oneself and not doubt one's place in the world.

RELATED VIDEO: Keke Palmer Shares Filter-Free Selfie to Celebrate Her Clear Skin After Acne Struggles

"I say this all to say, no matter your background, no matter your culture, you are valid because you are," wrote Palmer. "Everyone is not the same and that doesn’t make anyone more cool or less. In fact, the only thing that makes a mf lame to me is when they aren’t being TRUE to who THEY are for other people’s acceptance."