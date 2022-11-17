Keke Palmer Says She Felt 'Trapped' by Nickelodeon Fame: 'Like I Was Walking Around in a SpongeBob Suit'

Keke Palmer starred in her first Disney Channel movie Jump In at age 12 before playing the title role in Nickelodeon's True Jackson, VP from 2008 to 2011

By
Published on November 17, 2022 11:52 AM
keke palmer
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Not all of Keke Palmer's memories from her as a child star are positive ones.

The Nope star explained why being on Nickelodeon boxed her in as an actress who could make a name for herself.

Palmer, now 29, specifically remembers being offered an all-expenses-paid vacation on the (now defunct) Nickelodeon Cruises at age 15. Though she understood the trip would require her to spend a few hours signing autographs, Palmer thought the cruise would offer a mostly carefree opportunity to bond with her family. Instead, Palmer spent the majority of the trip in her hotel room.

"I felt like I was walking around in a SpongeBob suit that I couldn't take off," Palmer told The Hollywood Reporter.

"I was trapped," said Palmer, who starred in the title role of the 2008–2011 series True Jackson, VP. "I couldn't leave my room without someone coming up to me calling me True Jackson. What you are, to everyone, is just a character … just part of their experience."

Keke Palmer
Chris Pizzello/AP/Shutterstock

It's safe to say Palmer is a season veteran when it comes to fame — she's been a working actress since starring in the the 2007 Disney Channel original movie Jump In when she was 12 years old.

But her experience feeling objectified as a result of her career has carried into adulthood as she's taken on more mature projects including Alice, Hustlers and Masters of Sex. And the way fans approach her continues to strike her as odd.

"A couple of weeks ago, I was in Arizona with my boyfriend and his dad for an Eagles game," she added. "We ended up at a Dave & Buster's and somebody was like, 'What are you doing here?' Same reason as you, dude! Playing games and winning tickets. Where else do you expect me to do that?"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

She's also spoken out about being compared to other actresses who've followed a similar career trajectory — specifically, she addressed the implicit racial bias of some viewers likening her to Euphoria (and former K.C. Undercover) star Zendaya.

"A great example of colorism is to believe I can be compared to anyone," she tweeted in July, touching on colorism in Hollywood. "I'm the youngest talk show host ever. The first Black woman to star in her own show on Nickelodeon, & the youngest & first Black Cinderella on broadway. I'm an incomparable talent. Baby, THIS, is Keke Palmer."

Related Articles
Nicholas Braun - Minutemen
Stars You Forgot Were in Disney Channel Original Movies
Coco Jones on Her Disney Channel Days, New Music and Earning Janet Jackson's Stamp of Approval
Coco Jones Details Her Journey from 'Defeated' Disney Star to Janet Jackson-Approved R&B Singer
keke palmer, zendaya
Keke Palmer Shuts Down Online Career Comparisons to Zendaya: 'Been a Leading Lady Since I Was 11'
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock (5874512f) Lindsay Lohan Get A Clue - 2002 Director: Maggie Greenwald Disney Television
PEOPLE Staffers Pick the Best Disney Channel Original Movies
Bradley Cooper ; Michael B. Jordan; Tom Cruise
Every Sexiest Man Alive's Big Break
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (12984588l) Keke Palmer poses for photographers upon arrival for the premiere of the film 'Lightyear' in London Lightyear Premiere, London, United Kingdom - 13 Jun 2022
Keke Palmer on Modeling Her Career After Moguls: 'A Dash of Oprah, a Dash of Ron Howard'
Under wraps (1997)
25 Years of Disney Channel Original Movies! Cast of First DCOM 'Under Wraps' Reflect on Film's Legacy
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 12: Actor Leslie Jordan attends the "Lucky Guy" off-Broadway press conference at Ripley Grier Rehearsal Studio on April 12, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)
Leslie Jordan's Best Roles, Funniest Videos and Inspiring Journey
Kyle Chandler in Homefront, Sydney Chandler in Don't Worry Darling
See Hollywood's 'Nepotism Babies' Side-by-Side with Their A-List Parents in Their Breakout Roles
AJ Michalka Reveals She and Sister Aly Almost Were Cast in Leading Roles on Hannah Montana
AJ Michalka Reveals She and Sister Aly Were Nearly Cast in Lead Roles on 'Hannah Montana'
Zendaya
Zendaya's Best Red Carpet Looks Through the Years
Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff in Marvel Studios' DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. ©Marvel Studios 2022. All Rights Reserved.; LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 28: Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are seen rollerblading on the set of "Barbie" on June 28, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images); STRANGER THINGS. Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson in STRANGER THINGS. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022
Pop Culture Halloween Costume Ideas For 2022
Meryl Streep, Don Gummer and family at the The Kodak Theater in Hollywood, California
Meryl Streep's 4 Children: Everything to Know
LaTanya Richardson and Samuel L. Jackson attend American Theatre Wing's 68th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 8, 2014 in New York City
Who Is Samuel L. Jackson's Wife? All About LaTanya Richardson Jackson
Keke Palmer
'Alice' Star Keke Palmer on Her 'Powerful' New Movie: 'It's Not Trauma Porn'
"Hysteria" New York Special Screening
Angela Lansbury, Screen and Broadway Icon, Dead at 96