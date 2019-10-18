Keke Palmer and Sara Haines Go Undercover as Men on WWHL — See Their Shocking Transformation

Keke Palmer and Sara Haines were guest bartenders on Thursday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen — though viewers at home might not have recognized them until the end of the show.

That’s because the GMA3: Strahan, Sara and Keke co-hosts both appeared in drag, dressing as men and posing as two members of the WWHL IT department, Kellan and Sean.

All was in honor of Bravo’s limited series In a Man’s World. Executive produced by Viola Davis, the show follows different women as they morph into men (with the help of Academy Award-winning makeup artists and skilled voice and movement coaches) to really see how the opposite sex lives.

For Palmer and Haines, that meant wigs, fake facial hair, bodysuits, and wardrobe that completely disguised their identities.

They also dropped their voices while speaking to Cohen, and changed up their posture throughout the show.

Image zoom Keke Palmer and Sara Haines Bravo

Cohen’s guests Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey were totally convinced. The two Office alums were shocked when Cohen later revealed their true identities, screaming “OMGs” and even getting up to inspect the ladies.

“I’ve been dying the whole show,” Cohen said after the reveal.

“I was trying so hard not to be myself!” Palmer joked. “It was really hard!”

As difficult as it may have been, Cohen praised Palmer and Haines for pulling it off.

“I have to tell you something, you made really convincing guys,” he said. “You both are really hot guys! You are! … You’re really handsome guys. I didn’t know how this was going to work out. I thought we were going to be dealing with some Pats here from Saturday Night Live. But this is really incredible!”

He wasn’t the only one who felt that way. Haines’ mom was also convinced.

“Me and Sara called her mom earlier and she said I look like P. Diddy,” Palmer recalled.

Haines explained, “She said, ‘I know who that is! It’s one of those rappers!’ I said, ‘Oh mom…’ “

Image zoom Sara Haines and Keke Palmer Heidi Gutman/ABC via Getty

Palmer, 26, and Haines, 42, will document more of their transformation next week on GMA3: Strahan, Sara and Keke.

Monday and Tuesday’s episode will show behind-the-scenes footage of them getting into character, and follow their day in drag.

“We really committed,” Palmer said on WWHL.

“We have walks! We dropped our voices,” Haines said, with Palmer adding, “We went through classes. We know how to walk. How to put the weight between our legs!”

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen airs Sundays through Thursdays (11 p.m. ET) on Bravo.