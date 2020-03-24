Keke Palmer Helps People Find Love in Quibi's Singled Out Trailer: 'It's About to Get Nasty'

Let the dating begin!

The first trailer for Quibi’s reboot of MTV’s iconic dating competition show Singled Out was released on Tuesday — and it looks as wild as ever.

“It’s about to get nasty,” host Keke Palmer says in the clip. “The show where one dater blindly speed-dates 30 eligible singles until one lucky person is singled out.”

And in this new version of the show, anyone and everyone will be able to find love no matter their sexual preference.

Along with Palmer, comedian Joel Kim Booster will serve as co-host.

“He’s been following you online and is finally ready to make his move IRL,” Booster says during one round of the show.

While the list of contestants has not been released, MTV fans might recognize one player from the trailer: Are You the One? star Basit Shittu, who is seen spinning around in a chair.

Available exclusively on Quibi, the reboot will be a reimagined version of the pop culture classic, featuring 20 new episodes of under 10 minutes in length.