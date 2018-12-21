Keke Palmer Says The Maury Povich Show Taught Her What Oral Sex Was: 'I Was Horrified'

While Busy Philipps grew up watching Oprah Winfrey, Keke Palmer says she watched Jerry Springer and Maury Povich as a kid.

During Thursday’s episode of Busy Tonight, Philipps’ new talk show on E!, the Disney Channel alum, 25, revealed the surprising amount she learned from the salacious daytime talk shows.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“[Maury] taught me what oral sex was,” Palmer said with a laugh as Philipps, 39, quipped in response, “That’s important, too!”

“I will never forget the time that I was watching Maury — I shouldn’t have been watching Maury, right? But I grew up in a very small, Midwestern area, so you know, it’s like, you just watch those shows,” the “Bottoms Up” singer began.

Keke Palmer Noam Galai/Getty

RELATED: 10 Things Keke Palmer Taught Us About Self-Love

“I remember they mentioned the lie detector test. ‘Did you have oral sex? Lie detector test determines you did,’ and my mom overheard and she’s like, ‘Oh my God, my daughter’s watching Maury.’ And you know what she did? She said, ‘Do you know what oral sex is?’ And I’m like, ‘No…’ ” the actress recalled.

“She says, ‘I want you to look up in the dictionary what oral is and what sex is.’ And then I was horrified, and I knew that I shouldn’t have been watching Maury,” she concluded.

Palmer appeared on the talk show to promote her new movie, PIMP, in which she plays Wednesday, a lesbian who was raised in the Bronx by her sex-worker mother and her father who runs a prostitute ring. She told Philipps taking on the role was so intense that she needed a break afterward.

RELATED: Keke Palmer Says Scream Queens Cast Is ‘Rallying’ Around Carrie Fisher’s Daughter Billie Lourd

Keke Palmer Paras Griffin/Getty

“When you really invest yourself, it become difficult once the filming is over to kind of shake it,” she explained. “You take it on, and Wednesday’s like — she had a hell of a life. That’s not a life you want to take on.”

In October, she dished about getting hired for the film in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“I heard about this project when I was coming out of doing a lot of kid work,” she said. “I’d just turned 18, I’d been working a lot with Nickelodeon and Disney Channel, and I really was looking for some cool, interesting projects that could give me the opportunity to show different female characters. I wanted to do something different and give a voice to a character that really doesn’t often get a voice.”

Keke Palmer George Pimentel/Getty

RELATED VIDEO: Keke Palmer Can’t Stop Watching Bad Girls Club!

Palmer continued: “So, I came across this script Pimp and I loved it, and I thought it was going to be challenging, so I immediately wanted to try and get an audition.”

“I couldn’t get one because they said they weren’t really sure it was something that would be a good fit for me,” she revealed. “So, I went to my old neighborhood and a created a documentary-style acting tape, and I sent it in, and that’s why I got the role. And that tape was used to help us get the money to make the film.”