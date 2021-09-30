Keke Palmer Lands Role on Insecure After Jokingly Messaging Issa Rae: 'Careful What You Wish For'

Keke Palmer got her wish!

The 28-year-old actress has landed a role on the fifth and final season of HBO's Insecure after tweeting her excitement about the series one year ago.

"Careful what you wish for 🥴," Palmer wrote on Instagram Wednesday, sharing the screen grab of the tweet she posted last year, playfully asking Insecure star and creator Issa Rae to cast her on the show. Palmer also included a sneak peek of her upcoming appearance.

"Genuinely so thankful to @issarae!" Palmer added. "I always shoot my work shots (cause I loves to werk 😅), what's the worst that can happen? Present your skill, you never know how it can be of service. 🙏🏾."

In September 2020, Palmer tweeted at Rae, 36, after the conclusion of Insecure's fourth season, noting that fans began suspecting she had joined the cast due to her enthusiasm.

"Hey @IssaRae there's been a mixup," the Hustlers star wrote at the time. "I posted about my excitement for season 5 of Insecure and now everybody thinks I'm going to be in it."

"We can't let them down," she added, "put me in to beat Condola's ass real quick," Palmer said of Christina Elmore's character — who dated Issa's ex Lawrence. Season 4 left off with Condola telling Lawrence she is pregnant, just as Lawrence (Jay Ellis) had rekindled things with Issa. (Rae plays character Issa Dee.)

In a trailer for the new season, released Wednesday, Palmer's character is seen standing next to Condola — who is cradling a baby in her arms. The trailer also teases a repaired relationship between Molly (Yvonne Orji) and Issa as well as the return of Issa's fling Nathan (Kendrick Sampson).

keke palmer and issa rae Credit: Jemal Countess/Getty; VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty

Filming for the final season of Insecure, which debuted on HBO in 2016, wrapped in mid-June. In March, Rae told Entertainment Tonight that she had been trying to wrap her head around the show's eventual finale since season 3.

"I'm so grateful to be able to play this character, who is obviously a version of me, and in the same way that I want this character to grow," the actress said. "I want to be able to grow too. So I think that's what comes with it — I've played her for a long time, and I have so much more that I want to do."

After the show completed filming, executive producer Prentice Penny shared several throwback photos of the cast and crew on social media.

73rd Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals Credit: Getty

"Wrapped. Forever. #InsecureHBO Been a life changing six years," Penny, 46, shared on his Instagram Story. "I feel blessed to inspire black culture in the same way black tv inspired me when I was a kid. So to even be remotely in that ballpark I'm thankful. See you guys for the #FabAndFinal #InsecureHBO,"