Keke Palmer Joins Disney+ Proud Family Reboot as Teen Activist: 'Dreams Come True!'

Keke Palmer couldn't be prouder of her latest role!

On Thursday, Disney+ announced that the Disney Channel alumna will join the cast of its revival of The Proud Family, subtitled Louder and Prouder. Palmer will voice a new character, a 14-year-old activist named Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins, on the animated series.

The streaming service told fans to "prepare to fall in love" with the "new girl coming to town," but it seems Palmer has already fallen for her new role.

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ DREAMS COME TRUE!" she wrote on Twitter, sharing the announcement.

The Proud Family originally aired from 2001-2005 on the Disney Channel. Palmer, 26, is no stranger to the network; she starred in the 2007 Disney Channel Original Movie, Jump IN!

Good Morning America — on which Palmer used to serve as a co-host with Michael Strahan and Sara Haines during its third-hour block before the gig was canceled amid the pandemic — broke the news of Palmer's casting. Re-posting the segment, the actress tweeted to her former GMA family: "Thanks you guys SO EXCITINGGGGG 😘😘😘❤️."

Palmer is an outspoken activist off-screen, as well. During Black Lives Matter peaceful protests earlier this year, the star was spotted among demonstrators, even giving a powerful plea to armed law enforcement members in a viral video.

Last month, the Hustlers actress spoke out on Instagram to shoot down rumors circulating social media that claimed she was fired from her ABC morning show because she voiced support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Palmer called the claim an example of "fear mongering."

"I want to speak on this simply because I hate the narrative that if you speak your mind as a [Black] person that you will in some way be punished," she began the post. "I have seen this going around and at first I ignored but in this climate I realized this is a dangerous message to send to our generation and the generation coming up."

"If anything," continued Palmer, "my speaking out showed the corporations I work with how important my voice is and anyone that has a POV. The reality is I was never signed to 'SSK' as one would a seasonal show. This business is dynamic and instead of thinking of me as a 'series regular' ... see me as a brand that works with the corporation Disney/ABC News and this particular show I was on is no longer."

Comedian Jay Pharoah Says Costar Keke Palmer Has 'Kept Her Sanity' Throughout Her Career

"That does not mean the relationship I have with them dies, that means it evolves," she wrote. "I hate talking about business because it can seem a bit weird and gets quite technical lol. But when I see such fear mongering comments I want to speak out so that no one ever feels or thinks that speaking out will cost them their job!"

"I’m sure it can and has before, but let’s also recognize when it has not," Palmer continued. "That way more of us with our own minds speak out against any injustices we see. Trust me, walking in my truth has always made my blessings OVERFLOW and connect to those that are like minded and not with those that are not."

She added of the firing rumor: "Do not believe this lie. Stay courageous and stay true because GOD HAS YOU ALWAYS ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"