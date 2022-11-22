Keke Palmer Gets Real About Sex, Dismissing a 'Porn'-Style 'Happy Ending' and Sharing Whoopi Goldberg's Advice

"It was a journey of trying to figure out what works for me," the Nope actress shared

By
Published on November 22, 2022 06:55 PM
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: Actor Keke Palmer and Whoopi Goldberg attend the Chromat AW18 front row during New York Fashion Week at Industria Studios on February 9, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Chromat)
Photo: Andrew Toth/Getty

Keke Palmer revealed how advice from Whoopi Goldberg changed her sex life.

The Nope actress, 29, recalled receiving the intimate advice from Goldberg, 67, on the latest episode of her podcast Baby, This Is Keke Palmer: "I'll never forget, I was on The View one time, and they were having a conversation about sex, a really great conversation, and Whoopi Goldberg said, 'please just – start with pleasing yourself.' And I was like, 'That rings true,'" Palmer said.

Prior to going on "a journey of trying to figure out what works for me," the Nickelodeon alum admitted she put herself second in the bedroom.

"My identity with sex – it was always based upon, 'Oh, I just gotta do this service,'" she recalled. "And my enjoyment, any enjoyment that I had at that era, in that point, in that time, came from, 'I'm glad they're happy.'"

"That was, like, depressing and not enough," she continued, "because I realized, like, 'Well, wait a damn minute … this isn't you, know what I'm saying?"

keke palmer
Frazer Harrison/Getty

Palmer also shared some real talk about how she's never had a "happy ending" from "porn"-style sex.

"There was one time in my life where I thought porn simulation sex — because that's what it sounds like to me, porn: simulated-esque sex — was something that could be interesting or fun," she said. "But I never actually had a happy ending from it, if I'm being, you know, lightly frank."

She added, "I've only ever had an actual happy ending from a more demure, a calmer, a more emotional approach."

Back in 2016, Palmer opened up to PEOPLE about her sexuality following the release of her music video for new single "I Don't Belong to You." The steamy clip, which finds the star in various stages of undress and, at the end, winding up with a woman, sparked buzz about her sexuality.

"The video was to represent the young woman today — it's not the traditional woman anymore — and not the specifics of 'Am I gay? Am I straight? Am I bi?'" she said at the time. "I'm making the rules for myself, and I don't have to be stuck down to one label."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Palmer said defining her sexuality to anyone but herself is a moot point.

"I don't feel the need to define nothin' to nobody, because I'm always changing. Why say that I'm this or that when I might not be tomorrow?" she shared. "I'm gonna follow my own feelings and my own heart."

Related Articles
Queen Latifah
Queen Latifah on Embracing Her 'Honest and Genuine' Identity and Celebrating the 'Freedom to Be Me'
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)
Todd and Julie Chrisley Admit Sentencing Was a 'Difficult Day' but Are 'Optimistic' for the Future
Rev Run as the Narrator in Disney's The Hip Hop Nutcracker.
Rev Run Says 'The Hip Hop Nutcracker' Honors the Original Story, but Everyone Is 'Popping, Locking, Breaking'
todd, kyle chrisley
Kyle Chrisley Urges Followers 'Do Not Judge' After Parents Todd and Julie Are Sentenced to Prison
Wendy Williams New York Women in Film and Television's 40th Annual Muse Awards
Wendy Williams Gets Emotional over Fans' Support and Says She 'Can't Wait to Fall in Love'
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Citizen Snow Film Productions/Kobal/Shutterstock (5886034bi) Lily Collins Mirror Mirror - The Untold Adventures Of Snow White - 2012 Director: Tarsem Singh Citizen Snow Film Productions USA Scene Still Blanche Neige; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C9IwBJYTwQ0 Phil Collins - You Can't Hurry Love (Official Music Video)
Lily Collins Says Getting a 'Free Pass' for Being Phil Collins' Daughter Was 'Out of the Question'
Christopher Meloni rollout
Olivia Benson Will Open Up About Her Feelings for Elliot Stabler in an Upcoming 'SVU' — Find Out Who She Tells
Gayle King, Oprah Winfrey
Gayle King Calls Oprah Winfrey 'One of the Best Therapists Ever' for Guiding Her Through Divorce
TV personality Lindsie Chrisley arrives at the 2016 Summer TCA Tour - NBCUniversal Press Tour at the Four Seasons Hotel - Westlake Village on April 1, 2016 in Westlake Village, California.
Lindsie Chrisley Grateful for Friends Who 'Show Up in Bad Times' After Her Parents' Sentencing
Madison LeCroy and Brett Randle Wedding
Madison LeCroy Reveals Why She Didn't Invite Any of Her 'Southern Charm' Costars to Her Wedding
GABBY WINDEY, Vinny Guadagnino
Gabby Windey Is Open to a Date with Vinny Guadagnino After Ending Engagement: 'I Could Use a Pick-Me-Up'
Savannah Chrisley, Todd Chrisley, Chase Chrisley, Grayson Chrisley, Julie Chrisley, Kyle Chrisley, Lindsie Chrisley Campbell
Todd and Julie Chrisley's Reality Shows' Fate in Doubt After Stars Receive Prison Sentences
back in the groove promo taye diggs
See Taye Diggs Help a Bunch of Stellas Get Their Groove Back in New Dating Series
Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas 'Shell-Shocked' After Winning 'DWTS' Season 31: 'It Happened So Fast!'
Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas 'Shell-Shocked' After Winning 'DWTS' Season 31: 'It Happened So Fast!'
Spencer Grammer
Spencer Grammer Shares What Happened When She Was Stabbed in 2020: 'Everybody Else Got It Wrong'
DWTS Finale season 31
'Dancing with the Stars' Season 31 Finale: A New Celebrity Becomes the Mirrorball Champion