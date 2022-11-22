Keke Palmer Gets Real About Sex, Dismissing a 'Porn'-Style 'Happy Ending' and Sharing Whoopi Goldberg's Advice

Keke Palmer revealed how advice from Whoopi Goldberg changed her sex life.

The Nope actress, 29, recalled receiving the intimate advice from Goldberg, 67, on the latest episode of her podcast Baby, This Is Keke Palmer: "I'll never forget, I was on The View one time, and they were having a conversation about sex, a really great conversation, and Whoopi Goldberg said, 'please just – start with pleasing yourself.' And I was like, 'That rings true,'" Palmer said.

Prior to going on "a journey of trying to figure out what works for me," the Nickelodeon alum admitted she put herself second in the bedroom.

"My identity with sex – it was always based upon, 'Oh, I just gotta do this service,'" she recalled. "And my enjoyment, any enjoyment that I had at that era, in that point, in that time, came from, 'I'm glad they're happy.'"

"That was, like, depressing and not enough," she continued, "because I realized, like, 'Well, wait a damn minute … this isn't you, know what I'm saying?"

Palmer also shared some real talk about how she's never had a "happy ending" from "porn"-style sex.

"There was one time in my life where I thought porn simulation sex — because that's what it sounds like to me, porn: simulated-esque sex — was something that could be interesting or fun," she said. "But I never actually had a happy ending from it, if I'm being, you know, lightly frank."

She added, "I've only ever had an actual happy ending from a more demure, a calmer, a more emotional approach."

Back in 2016, Palmer opened up to PEOPLE about her sexuality following the release of her music video for new single "I Don't Belong to You." The steamy clip, which finds the star in various stages of undress and, at the end, winding up with a woman, sparked buzz about her sexuality.

"The video was to represent the young woman today — it's not the traditional woman anymore — and not the specifics of 'Am I gay? Am I straight? Am I bi?'" she said at the time. "I'm making the rules for myself, and I don't have to be stuck down to one label."

Palmer said defining her sexuality to anyone but herself is a moot point.

"I don't feel the need to define nothin' to nobody, because I'm always changing. Why say that I'm this or that when I might not be tomorrow?" she shared. "I'm gonna follow my own feelings and my own heart."