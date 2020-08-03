Strahan, Sara & Keke aired during the third-hour block of Good Morning America until it was sidelined in March for COVID-19 coverage

Keke Palmer Says She ‘Expected’ Her GMA Talk Show to Be Canceled: ‘It’s a Different Time Now’

Keke Palmer was far from surprised when her Good Morning America gig came to an end.

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Sunday night, the Hustlers actress, 26, said that she "expected" her ABC morning talk show, Strahan, Sara & Keke, to be canceled permanently after the program was sidelined in March for coronavirus pandemic coverage.

"Here's the thing, when the pandemic hit, that's what became all on our minds ... the pandemic, corona, understanding COVID," Palmer told host Andy Cohen.

"So I kind of knew that if our show did come back, it would have to be much, much later because our show was really about an audience," she said. "That's what we do, we do a little bit of news, but it's entertainment news. It's really about fun conversations and lightheartedness."

"It's a different time now," Palmer said, adding, "The conversation has changed and I just think kind of pushed SSK out."

Last August, Palmer joined the third-hour block of GMA as a co-host with Michael Strahan and Sara Haines for the GMA morning talk show. After the show was taken off the air for pandemic coverage, reports claimed last month that the third hour would move forward as GMA3.

A rep for Good Morning America did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment at the time.

Following reports of the show's cancellation, Palmer, who has been vocal in her fight against police brutality and racial injustice, spoke out on Instagram last month to dispel a rumor circulating on social media that she was terminated due to her active support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

"I want to speak on this simply because I hate the narrative that if you speak your mind as a [Black] person that you will in some way be punished," she began the post. "I have seen this going around and at first I ignored but in this climate I realized this is a dangerous message to send to our generation and the generation coming up."

"If anything," wrote Palmer, "my speaking out showed the corporations I work with how important my voice is and anyone that has a POV. The reality is I was never signed to 'SSK' as one would a seasonal show. This business is dynamic and instead of thinking of me as a 'series regular' ... see me as a brand that works with the corporation Disney/ABC News and this particular show I was on is no longer."