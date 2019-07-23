Keith Urban Wears Big Little Lies Sweatshirt After Finale: The 'Monterey Five's Fiercest Champion'

Count Keith Urban among the many fans of hit television series Big Little Lies, as the country music star showed his support for his wife’s show while wearing a sweatshirt adorned with the names of the five main characters on social media Monday.

Nicole Kidman shared the photo this week featuring Urban showing off the fun top, adding only a heart emoji in the caption.

Laura Dern, 52, who plays Renata Klein on the HBO series, later commented on her costar’s Instagram post — as captured by Comments By Celebs.

“How did we get so lucky that this human would be the Monterey Five’s fiercest champion?! FYI, Renata is an obsessive Keith Urban fan,” Dern wrote.

Urban’s fashion moment came in conjunction with Sunday’s season two finale.

“OMG- can’t believe it’s already here …… make sure u all tune in tonight to the BLL finale (… of Season 2) !!!!!” the 51-year-old musician wrote in his own Instagram post prior to Sunday’s season two finale.

Kidman plays the character of Celeste Wright on the show, with Reese Witherspoon starring as Madeline McKenzie, Shailene Woodley playing Jane Chapman and Zoë Kravitz as Bonnie Carlson.

Kidman says her husband has been a constant source of comfort while she’s filmed an admittedly difficult role as a woman abused by her husband.

“Because we were shooting for so long…I think the duration of [the production] slowly started to seep in,” she told Entertainment Tonight in 2017. “Normally I can step back into my family life in a very easy way. I mean, not always, but you know, usually. I’ve been working a long time now. But it was hard.”

“Luckily I have a partner who is artistic so he understands what it takes to support that,” Kidman added. “[He] would hold me, and I was really upset at times. Really damaged and really upset and physically and emotionally drained and in pain…Luckily I have that at home and I also have people I can talk to and get it out.”

The season 2 finale saw Kidman’s character face-off with Meryl Streep’s character, her mother-in-law Mary Louise, in a courtroom scene following the death of Celete’s husband Perry.

For Kidman’s part, the 52-year-old actress says she “would love” do to a third season of the show, saying “there’s so much more to come” in a recent interview with News Corp Australia.

However, the HBO series has not yet been renewed for a third season, with one network executive saying “it’s not realistic” at this juncture.