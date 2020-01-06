Keith Urban and Paul Rudd Crash Nicole Kidman and Laura Dern's Interview on Golden Globes Carpet

Laura Dern and Nicole Kidman had a Big Little Lies mini-reunion on the Golden Globes red carpet Sunday evening — and their interview was crashed by Kidman’s husband Keith Urban and the actress’ fellow nominee, Paul Rudd!

Dern, 52, and Kidman, 52, are both nominated at Sunday night’s awards. Dern is nominated for best supporting actress in a motion picture for her role in Marriage Story, while Kidman is up for best actress in a television series drama for her role in the HBO series.

The two stars joined Ryan Seacrest for an interview with E! on the red carpet, and couldn’t help but spend a few moments fangirling over one another. The interaction wasn’t too long, however, before Urban, 52, joined the women and then Rudd, 50, who was standing nearby, also crashed the group.

Image zoom

“We’re so lucky to work together and to love each other and to be able to create together,” Kidman said.

“To have known each other for so many years, and our paths crossed years and years ago, and we were both in places that were probably not our high points, and then too, I was down there, watching you stand up here,” Kidman said, gushing over how “beautiful” it’s been to watch Dern’s career blossom.

“This is my beacon, right here,” Dern said of Kidman.

Image zoom

RELATED: Golden Globes 2020 Snubs: Game of Thrones, This Is Us and Cats Shut Out of Major Races

“She’s always so nice,” Seacrest agreed of the actress, asking Kidman, “Where’s your husband, where’s my friend, my buddy?”

Urban then walked up to wish the talk show host a happy new year, and the group turned to Rudd, who joked, “Guys, here we are together again.”

“The cast of Big Little Lies,” Dern played along.

RELATED: Golden Globes Nominations 2020 Announced! Jennifer Aniston, Joker and More Score Nods

“Hey, how much fun did we have on that?” Rudd, nominated for best actor in a television series – comedy or musical for his role in Living with Yourself, asked the group, explaining, “I look a lot like Adam Scott in that show, everybody tells me.”

The women of Big Little Lies are often candid about their strong bond.

“I’m so glad the show has found its way because there really is nothing on TV with six female leads,” Kidman previously said of the show’s strong female cast, which also includes Reese Witherspoon, Zoe Kravitz and Shailene Woodley.

“I don’t know where that show is, so to have the support now has been incredible,” she added. “It’s never going to be perfect, but by gosh, it’s so great there’s six lead roles for women in one show.”