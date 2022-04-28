Dateline's Keith Morrison will make his debut on the Calm App on May 3

Dateline's Keith Morrison Will Help Listeners Sleep with His Own Snooze Story on the Calm App

Take a deep breath, because Keith Morrison is making his debut on the Calm App — an app designed to promote health and happiness.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the award-winning journalist and correspondent at NBC's Dateline for more than 25 years opens up his most recent adventure — and what fans can expect.

In his sleep story, titled "The Curious Case of the Overnight Oats," Morrison, 74, takes listeners on a familiar journey by reimagining the well-known tale of Goldilocks.

"I think they were trying to come up with a story, an original story that we could do," Morrison tells PEOPLE. "And they wrote a template, and they said, 'Change it, do whatever you want with it,' so I did. It's a story about three bears and some porridge. I think the original story has been told a time or two, but this is a different take on it."

For years, Morrison has captured fans with his soothing narration of gruesome true crime stories on NBC's Dateline but he says he never thought of taking his skills elsewhere.

Keith Morrison Makes His Debut on the Calm App Credit: NBC

"Frankly, I hadn't thought about it until quite recently," he says. "People have suggested it a time or two. The thing is, one of the comments I often get from people is, 'I love the story, but I fell asleep before I got to the end. Can you tell me how it ended?' So, if I'm going to put people to sleep, I might as well put it on the Calm App."

While Morrison admits he has yet to hear his full story, he's proud of the work he's done.

"I tend to be my own harshest critic, so sometimes I cringe when I hear what I've done," he says. "With this, I concentrated harder, because they try to achieve a level of intimacy so that it's like somebody is lying on the pillow right beside yours, and speaking very quietly and very slowly, and they're telling you a story, and you really would like to hear the whole story, but boy, it's just so quiet, and they just talk so slowly you fall asleep. That's the idea of it, anyway. The intimacy of it I think is an important part, and that actually, it can make it harder."

Morrison will be the latest personality to narrate a sleep story for the Calm App, which has featured Harry Styles, Matthew McConaughey, Idris Elba, Laura Dern, Kate Winslet, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello and more.

Will this new venture lead Morrison to record more sleep stories, or perhaps, some guided meditations?

"Never say never," he says.