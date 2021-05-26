Facebook Watch is celebrating Pride Month with a special hosted by stars Kehlani and Larray.

The singer-songwriter and YouTube personality will be leading Pride On! Kehlani & Larray's Excellent Pride Ride, set to premiere June 4 on Facebook Watch and Messenger's Watch Together, PEOPLE exclusively reveals.

Other stars that will be featured in the special include JoJo Siwa, Hayley Kiyoko, Alaska Thunderf---, Kai Wes, La Demi, Laith Ashley, Manila Luzon, Mario Selman, Nikita Dragun, Larray's grandmother Paulette Rochelle Jones Dowd, Ravon and more.

During the special, the two hosts "will travel around Los Angeles in a fabulously-decorated double-decker bus to see how people are celebrating Pride Month this year in lieu of the usual festivities, all while exploring the magic and beauty when we all come together," according to a release.

JoJo Siwa, Hayley Kiyoko and Laith Ashley Hayley Kiyoko, Laith Ashley and JoJo Siwa | Credit: TREVOR FLORES; FACEBOOK WATCH; NICKELODEON

"During the journey, both Kehlani and Larray share their personal stories while spotlighting intimate and authentic stories from members of the LGBTQ+ community," the release continues.

The event will culminate with Kehlani performing an exclusive Pride remix of her song "Honey."

Larray, 22, is a digital creator with more than 23 million followers on his TikTok alone, while Kehlani is a Grammy-nominated artist who released her sophomore album, It Was Good Until It Wasn't, in May 2020.

facebook watch Credit: facebook watch

The musician, 26, has been open about identifying as queer and came out as lesbian last month. In a now-deleted TikTok clip, captured by Pop Crave and shared to Twitter, she said, "I finally know I'm a lesbian" and "I am gay, g-gay, gay."

Keeping a lighthearted tone, the "Can I" hitmaker (who goes by she/they pronouns) told fans she has run into a snag when she "want[s] to have these heart-to-hearts with my family and my friends" about their sexuality.

"I'm like, 'Guys, I finally know that I'm gay — like, I'm gay gay,' and they're like, 'We know. Duh, stupid. Duh,'" she joked.