Khloé Kardashian Sobs Over Tristan Thompson in KUWTK Trailer: 'He Has No Respect for Me'

The new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians is almost here — and, from the looks of a new trailer released today, it won’t be short on drama.

Though season 16 was mostly finished filming before news of the Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson cheating scandal broke, it appears that the season will feature Khloé Kardashian and Thompson’s first cheating scandal as a plot line. (According to Bustle, the season officially wrapped after the Woods drama, but it’s unclear how much will be included in this season.)

But the first cheating scandal should provide enough drama to last a season. In April 2018, just days before Khloé gave birth to their baby girl True, photos and videos surfaced of Thompson getting close to other women. Though the new mom initially forgave the basketball player, she ultimately decided against moving to Cleveland in the fall to be with him.

The clip mostly focuses on Khloé, who opens the trailer in a voiceover where she can be heard saying, “It just sucks it has to be so public. I’m not just a TV show. Like, this is my life!”

Early in the trailer, Khloé can also be seen yelling into a cellphone, saying “My family was ruined!”

In the next clip, Kris Jenner says, “Here’s to Jordyn and Kylie [Jenner],” raising a glass to cheers the two now-estranged BFFs.

As Khloé’s voiceover continues, she says, “Tristan might love me, whatever that means, but he has no respect for me whatsoever.” Khloé adds later in the trailer about her daughter, “True is the best thing that’s happened to me.”

In another heated scene, Khloé screams “LIAR!” at her cell phone while sitting at a table.

“Sometimes the world forgets just to be kind and that we’re all going through something,” Khloé says at the end of the trailer. “Maybe just be a little more understanding because it f—ing sucks.”

Other dramatic moments teased in the trailer include Kim Kardashian saying that husband Kanye West‘s plans to move to Chicago could be a “breaking point” for her. Teasing an unknown scandal, Kylie says, “I just hope that there’s a light at the end of this tunnel, but I don’t see it right now.”

Kourtney Kardashian can also be seen saying she’s only been in love with “one” person, right before a clip of her ex, Scott Disick.

The newest season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians premieres March 31 at 9 p.m. ET on E!