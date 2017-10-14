See the Kardashian-Jenner Family Then & Now

How have things changed for the famous family since season 1 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians? Let us count the ways ...

By Julia Emmanuele and Laura Cohen
Updated June 10, 2021 09:15 AM

Kim Kardashian West

Credit: Mat Szwajkos/Getty Images; Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Then: 26

Known as: Friend to Paris Hilton

Now: 40

Known as: Selfie Queen with a knack for breaking the Internet, mom to North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with ex Kanye West, fashion and KKW Beauty mogul.

Kourtney Kardashian

Credit: Michael Caulfield/WireImage; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Then: 28

Known as: The oldest Kardashian sister, owner of DASH

Now: 42

Known as: Loving mother of three who manages to always look totally glam, healthy lifestyle influencer via her lifestyle site poosh, lover of a sexy bikini selfie. Successful co-parent with ex Scott Disick.

Khloé Kardashian

Credit: Michael Tran/FilmMagic; Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Then: 23

Known as: The youngest Kardashian sister, co-owner of DASH

Now: 37 this month

Known as: Founder of Good American clothing line, the ultimate revenge bod goal-setter with a talent for providing epic comebacks. Mom to adorable daughter True with Tristan Thompson.

Rob Kardashian

Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/ Getty Images; Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Then: 20

Known as: The lone brother in a household of sisters

Now: 34

Known as: Father of Dream, ex of Blac Chyna, founder of the Arthur George sock company and currently on a break from the spotlight.

Kendall Jenner

Credit: Jeff Vespa/WireImage; David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Then: 11

Known as: The girls' little sister and partner-in-crime to Kylie

Now: 25

Known as: Globe-trotting supermodel, Vogue cover girl and fashion trendsetter with a love of freeing the nipple.

Kylie Jenner

Credit: Jeff Vespa/WireImage; Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Then: 10

Known as: The youngest sister and sweet sidekick to Kendall

Now: 23

Known as: Near-billionaire founder of Kylie Cosmetics, Snapchat superstar and mom to daughter Stormi with Travis Scott.

Kris Jenner

Credit: Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage; Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Then: 51

Known as: Matriarch to a full household

Now: 65

Known as: The most famous momager in Hollywood, doting grandmother, longtime partner of Corey Gamble and lover of living that #YachtLife.

Caitlyn Jenner

Credit: John M. Heller/Getty Images; Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Then: 57

Known as: Retired Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete

Now: 71

Known as: Arguably the most famous transgender woman in the world, currently running for governor of California.

Scott Disick

Credit: Frazer Harrison/KK/WireImage; Presley Ann/Getty Images

Then: 24

Known as: Kourtney's polarizing longtime boyfriend

Now: 38

Known as: Successful co-parent with ex Kourtney, Flip It Like Disick star, Lord of the Manor and founder of clothing brand Talentless. 

