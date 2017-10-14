See the Kardashian-Jenner Family Then & Now
How have things changed for the famous family since season 1 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians? Let us count the ways ...
Kim Kardashian West
Then: 26
Known as: Friend to Paris Hilton
Now: 40
Known as: Selfie Queen with a knack for breaking the Internet, mom to North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with ex Kanye West, fashion and KKW Beauty mogul.
Kourtney Kardashian
Then: 28
Known as: The oldest Kardashian sister, owner of DASH
Now: 42
Known as: Loving mother of three who manages to always look totally glam, healthy lifestyle influencer via her lifestyle site poosh, lover of a sexy bikini selfie. Successful co-parent with ex Scott Disick.
Khloé Kardashian
Then: 23
Known as: The youngest Kardashian sister, co-owner of DASH
Now: 37 this month
Known as: Founder of Good American clothing line, the ultimate revenge bod goal-setter with a talent for providing epic comebacks. Mom to adorable daughter True with Tristan Thompson.
Rob Kardashian
Then: 20
Known as: The lone brother in a household of sisters
Now: 34
Known as: Father of Dream, ex of Blac Chyna, founder of the Arthur George sock company and currently on a break from the spotlight.
Kendall Jenner
Then: 11
Known as: The girls' little sister and partner-in-crime to Kylie
Now: 25
Known as: Globe-trotting supermodel, Vogue cover girl and fashion trendsetter with a love of freeing the nipple.
Kylie Jenner
Then: 10
Known as: The youngest sister and sweet sidekick to Kendall
Now: 23
Known as: Near-billionaire founder of Kylie Cosmetics, Snapchat superstar and mom to daughter Stormi with Travis Scott.
Kris Jenner
Then: 51
Known as: Matriarch to a full household
Now: 65
Known as: The most famous momager in Hollywood, doting grandmother, longtime partner of Corey Gamble and lover of living that #YachtLife.
Caitlyn Jenner
Then: 57
Known as: Retired Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete
Now: 71
Known as: Arguably the most famous transgender woman in the world, currently running for governor of California.
Scott Disick
Then: 24
Known as: Kourtney's polarizing longtime boyfriend
Now: 38
Known as: Successful co-parent with ex Kourtney, Flip It Like Disick star, Lord of the Manor and founder of clothing brand Talentless.