In an April 2017 episode of KUWTK, the reality star revealed that she and West were trying to conceive again despite their challenging pregnancies. "I want my kids to have siblings, but the doctors don’t feel like it’s safe for me," she said. She would go on to reveal that she is no longer able to carry children.

As a result, the star decided it was time to revisit the option of hiring a surrogate. "Kanye was really nervous about the surgery … but I know he would want to have more kids,” she said. “I feel like surrogacy is the only option for me. Kanye and I are going to look into other options and see what we are comfortable with … but I’m definitely leaning towards [surrogacy].”

And they did. In June 2017, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the stars had hired a surrogate.