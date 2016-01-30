Kanye West surprised his wife with a bash at a Los Angeles-area movie theater in October

New Cousins for North? Everyone Wears Baby Bumps for Kim Kardashian West's Birthday on Keeping up with the Kardashians

Kim Kardashian West‘s family know how to make her feel special!

The ladies in her family dress up with fake baby bumps for her 35th birthday party in a clip from Sunday’s Keeping up with the Kardashians. The footage was shot in October, when Kim, 35, was pregnant with her son Saint.

“Kanye asked everyone to dress like Kim and put on a fake baby bump so she felt more comfortable, and I think Kim is going to love it,” Kourtney tells the camera.

Kourtney, 36, is so into her role as pregnant Kim that a family member exclaims that she looks like she’s having twins.

Back in October, Kim’s husband Kanye West threw her a lavish party at a movie theater in Westlake Village, California.

Kim’s stepparent Caitlyn Jenner also attended – and in the KUWTK clip, it’s suggested that she throw on a fake baby bump along with the rest of the ladies.