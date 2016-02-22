Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season Finale: Khloé Kardashian Prepares for Lamar Odom to Leave the Hospital as Scott Disick Completes Rehab

The season finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians was all about reconciliations and reunions as the entire family worked through their differences with each other in some way or another.

In Los Angeles, Kim Kardashian West was doing everything she could to prepare to give birth to her son Saint, now 2 months.

Throughout the episode, Kim, 35, grappled with several complications, including the fact that he was breech and that she was still suffering from certain symptoms of preeclampsia – but one of the biggest issues Kim was dealing with was the fact that the construction on her and husband Kanye West‘s Hidden Hills house was repeatedly getting delayed.

At this point, Kim, Kanye and their daughter North, 2, had been living with Kim’s mom Kris Jenner, 60, for the last two years, but this was getting problematic because there was always so much going on and Kim feared bringing another baby into the household would make things worse. Plus, as Kim jokingly explained, it was making Kanye feel like “a struggling rapper living in his baby mama’s mama’s house.”

Throughout the episode, Kim considered moving into her and Kanye’s other place, a mansion in Bel-Air, but they eventually decided that wouldn’t make sense since it wasn’t furnished and they were trying to sell it and didn’t want to be living in it while showing it.

Ultimately, Kris ended up purchasing an apartment for herself so that she could stay there whenever necessary and that way they wouldn’t all be on top of each other when Kim gave birth to Saint, adding another member to the already bustling house.

(And as it turned out, Kim and Kanye are still living with Kris: “Wait we’re still at my moms but we have 4 other homes lol. I think we should just move into our Bel Air home! #BabyMamaMamasHous,” Kim tweeted Sunday as the episode aired.)

Meanwhile, Khloé Kardashian was still learning to adjusting to life after her estranged husband Lamar Odom‘s near-fatal overdose in October.

Throughout the episode, Khloé, 31, gradually began to return to work as she learned that Odom, 36, would soon be discharged from the hospital.

After some back-and-forth about where the former NBA star would go once he was released (he lives in Las Vegas but considering his fragile health required full-time care), Khloé decided to find Odom an appropriate facility somewhere close to her so that she could continue to see him every day.

Khloé was also struggling with how to handle media attention surrounding Odom as she gave her first interview with the Today show to promote her book, Strong Looks Better Naked. As Khloé explained, she is an open and honest person but felt pressure when it came to answering questions about her ex because she wasn’t sure what he would want her telling the world.

Throughout the episode, Khloé’s sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, 36, repeatedly questioned whether Khloé had gotten fillers or Botox because, as they claimed, her “whole face changes” when she laughs now. Though it was all in good fun, Khloé did speculate whether all the stress about Odom could have played a role in some of the changes in her physical appearance.

While Khloé was trying to find a balance between work and taking care of her ex, the youngest daughters of the famous family were dealing with their own issues – with each other.

The drama was all because Kendall Jenner, 20, requested her entire family not attend her Victoria’s Secret fashion show debut because she didn’t want the “media frenzy” to take the attention away from her.

Though her parents Kris and Caitlyn Jenner did end up going to the show, Kylie Jenner, 18, respected her sister’s wishes and stayed away – only to find her non-presence making headlines as people speculated whether she hadn’t gone to support Kendall because she was “the jealous sister.”

The two sisters then traveled to Australia together to promote their new clothing line, and the tension was clear as Kylie, frustrated with her sister for not speaking up and clarifying the situation, was “lagging and being snippy,” as Kendall described.

Eventually, Kylie decided to stop being “passive-aggressive” and just talk it out with Kendall. Kendall told her sister not to care about the gossip surrounding their family since there was “a false story” every day in the media about them, but did apologize for upsetting Kylie and hurting her feelings by banning her from attending the show.

Back in Los Angeles, Kourtney was preparing for her ex Scott Disick to return from rehab, spending time with him once a week during therapy in an effort to maintain a healthy friendship as they co-parent their three children. Kim, meanwhile hoped that her sister would stay “strong and see the bigger picture” so that she wouldn’t jump back into a relationship with Disick.

As the episode played out, it did seem that Kourtney stood her ground: While Kris was overjoyed when Disick, 32, returned home after a month in rehab, Kourtney remained calm and collected, looking stone-faced as Disick played with their kids and hung out at the house.

In an on-camera confessional, a hesitant Kourtney admitted she wasn’t quite sure how to behave now that her ex was back. Even though she said she was “proud of him” for completing the treatment, she wasn’t sure 30 days in rehab was enough for her to completely regain her trust in him and didn’t want to “end up in the same situation I just got out of.”

All in all, the season concluded on a high note: Saint’s birth!

In the final scene, Kris brought Kim to her new apartment to show her around – but as the two were touring the space, Kim’s water broke and the mother-daughter duo made their way to the hospital.

And for fans already craving more, season 12 of the hit reality show will be back on E! “sooner than you think,” Kris tweeted Sunday.