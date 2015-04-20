Keeping Up with the Kardashians: Scott Disick Gets 'Belligerently Drunk' in Las Vegas While Kourtney Kardashian Is 37 Weeks Pregnant

Given his behavior on this week’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, it’s no surprise that Scott Disick checked into rehab a few months later.

While girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian was 37 weeks pregnant with their third child, Disick accompanied Kris Jenner to her 59th birthday bash at 1 OAK in Las Vegas.

Before they left for the event, Jenner admitted that she was “worried” about Disick: “He always gets into a bunch of trouble. My biggest fear is he takes 12 steps backwards and really falls off the wagon.”

“You’re going to have three little children at home very soon, under the age of 5,” Jenner told Disick. “Mason adores you. He worships the ground you walk on.”

At that, Disick became visibly uncomfortable and didn’t meet Kris’s eyes when he told her, “I understand! We don’t need to go that far. I get it.”

Though the trip was meant to be strictly business – Disick booked Jenner for the event – it ended up being anything but. Jenner was getting text messages from people telling her that Disick was “already out drinking” before they even got to dinner.

Khloé, who wasn’t there but was receiving phone calls from Disick, described him as “belligerently drunk.” Indeed, his behavior was bizarre – he kept shouting “Don’t panic!” and, at one point, was making strange, barking noises and appeared to be quoting old movies. Loudly.

By the time they got to the club, Disick had “had way too much to drink,” said Jenner. “He’s getting out of hand.”

Jenner completely lost her patience with Disick when he started spraying champagne everywhere and accidentally hit her in the head. “What the f— are you doing?” Kris demanded. “You don’t f—ing f— with me!” Don’t mess with momager.

Disick apologized, but the damage had been done.

Back at home, discussing what happened in Vegas, Kourtney admitted that she doesn’t have any problem with Disick going out and having fun with friends, but that “he goes from one extreme to the next” and that her partner “doesn’t have [the] capability” to “do things in moderation. … It’s such a roller coaster. It’s frustrating.”

In March, Disick entered rehab for a weeklong stint after which he revealed to PEOPLE: “I’m not done. I plan to go back to this place. I’m a work in progress and anything that I can do to better myself, I’m trying.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!.

