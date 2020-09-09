Look Back Through the Keeping Up With the Kardashians Family Photos Through the Years
The reality show will end in 2021 after 20 seasons, the famous family announced
SEASON 1
In 2007, the world was introduced to the Kardashian-Jenner family.
The blended family was composed of momager Kris Jenner and her then-spouse Caitlyn Jenner, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner.
At the center of it all was Kim Kardashian. Then 27 years old, the middle Kardashian sister was fresh off of a sex tape scandal and best known for being Paris Hilton's friend.
The tight-knit family showed the world their ups and downs, quickly solidifying themselves as reality royalty. Take a look through their family photos through the show's 18 seasons.
SEASON 2
The Season's Biggest Moment: Rob Kardashian starts dating Adrienne Bailon and the family copes with their newfound stardom.
SEASON 3
The Season's Biggest Moment: Khloé Kardashian goes to jail (for violation of probation following a DUI arrest) and Kim takes selfies in the car on the way.
SEASON 4
The Season's Biggest Moments: Khloé gets married to Lamar Odom after just 21 days of dating.
Kourtney gives birth to her first child with Scott Disick, a baby boy named Mason (and she really lets the camera get up close and personal during the birth).
SEASON 5
The Season's Biggest Moment: Kim's dating life is at the center of this season, and she ends up sleeping with her bodyguard.
SEASON 6
The Season's Biggest Moment: Kim gets engaged and then married to NBA player Kris Humphries. Arguably its longer-lasting legacy: Kim loses her diamond earring in the ocean and Kourtney tells her, "Kim, there's people that are dying."
SEASON 7
The Season's Biggest Moments: Kim and Kris decide that, after 72 days, they will divorce.
SEASON 8
The Season's Biggest Moments: While still in the midst of a divorce, Kim Kardashian welcomes her first child into the world, a baby girl named North, with new love Kanye West.
SEASON 9
The Season's Biggest Moments: Khloé makes the decision to file for divorce from Lamar. Meanwhile, Kim gets engaged and married to Kanye West.
SEASON 10
The Season's Biggest Moments: After divorcing, Kris' husband announces their decision to transition and becomes Caitlyn Jenner. Caitlyn then comes out with her first big interview and says some things Kris, causing a huge rift with the family.
Kylie also fesses up to using lip fillers, and Kourtney welcomes baby number three with Scott Disick.
SEASON 11
The Season's Biggest Moments: Kim Kardashian is pregnant with baby number two as the family continues to try to mend their relationship with Caitlyn Jenner.
SEASON 12
The Season's Biggest Moments: Rob Kardashian and his girlfriend Blac Chyna move quickly, becoming engaged and announcing that Chyna is expecting. Kim also posts clips of a conversation between husband Kanye West and Taylor Swift, adding fuel to their ongoing feud.
SEASON 13
The Season's Biggest Moments: Early on in the show's 13th season, Kim Kardashian West is robbed at gunpoint in Paris during Fashion Week. The season follows her and the family as they cope with the trauma, and ease back into public eye.
SEASON 14
The Season's Biggest Moments: Kim is expecting her third child via surrogate, Khloé is pregnant with her first child (with Tristan Thompson), and Kylie is hiding her baby bump.
SEASON 15
The Season's Biggest Moments: Kim, Kylie and Khloé all welcome new babies to the world — Chicago West, Stormi Webster and True Thompson, respectively. But there's also a ton of drama when Khloé finds out that her boyfriend and father of her child, Tristan Thompson, has been unfaithful.
SEASON 16
The Season's Biggest Moments: Kim Kardashian begins to use her platform for good, advocating for prison reform and even visiting the White House to speak with President Trump.
SEASON 17
The Season's Biggest Moments: Season 17 saw the birth of another Kardashian West baby, Psalm, and growing tensions over Kourtney Kardashian's hesitance to film for the show.
SEASON 18
The Season's Biggest Moments: The family continued to grow, with the Kardashian-Jenner kids being primed to take the spotlight. There was also some good, old-fashioned sister drama, to tie it all together.