Can You 'Keep Up?' Here Are the Most Memorable Moments from Each Season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians
SEASON ONE: 'You're Doing Amazing, Sweetie'
Kris Jenner convinced Kim Kardashian to pose for Playboy and “You’re doing amazing, sweetie,” was born. This was right after Kim’s sex tape scandal had rocked the family — and helped them gain fame.
SEASON TWO: Momager for Life
Remember when Kim dated football player Reggie Bush? Do you also remember when Kris ended up selling a very private, very sexy calendar that Kim shot ~*for Reggie’s eyes only?*~
Don’t worry, Kim got her mom back by selling a risqué photo of her wearing nothing but her then-husband’s gold medal and an American flag.
SEASON THREE: 'Your Sister's Going to Jail'
When Khloé Kardashian was arrested for driving under the influence, she was originally sentenced to community service and ordered to complete a DUI course. Khloé then violated her probation, which meant she would have to serve time in jail … but her older sister could not stop taking selfies on the way there. In the words of Kris: “Kim, would you stop taking pictures of yourself? Your sister’s going to jail.”
SEASON FOUR: Speedy Nuptials
Khloé met basketball player Lamar Odom in August 2009 and married him just one month later. The pair knew each other for 21 days before he proposed, and were wed nine days later.
SEASON FOUR: Up Close & Personal Birth
Kourtney Kardashian decided to give birth to her first child, Mason Dash Disick, on national television, but no one expected her to reach down and pull her own child from her birth canal.
SEASON FIVE: Kim's Fling with Her Bodyguard
Kim was very, very single (and she made sure to let everyone know it) after ending things with Reggie Bush (and then Miles Austin), and she decided that her Australian bodyguard, Shengo, was fair game.
SEASON SIX: Kim Marries Kris Humphries
Who could forget the televised marriage of Kim and Kris Humphries, a relationship that ended after 72 days? That happened on season six of the show. No, really, like within one season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Humphries and Kardashian went from dating to engaged to tying the knot.
SEASON SIX: Kim Loses Her Earring
Oh, and in this season Kim also lost her diamond earring in the ocean (don’t worry, Kylie found it) and prompted Kourtney to say the iconic, “Kim, there’s people that are dying.”
SEASON SEVEN: Kim's Split
Okay, so technically this photo is from Kourtney & Kim Take New York, but in season seven we got a front-row seat as Kim made the decision to divorce Kris Humphries after 72 days of marriage. In an iconic episode from that season, her sisters had to pretty much stage an intervention when she started wearing wigs as a means of coping.
SEASON EIGHT: Kimye Is Expecting!
While in the middle of her divorce proceedings with Humphries, Kim and then-boyfriend (now husband) Kanye West announced that they were expecting their first child, a girl, whom they would name North.
SEASON NINE: An Epic ($3 Million) Proposal
Kanye surprised Kim by proposing to her on the field of Oracle Park, in front of an orchestra, her entire family and a jumbotron.
SEASON TEN: Caitlyn Jenner Causes Drama in the Family
After Kris and Caitlyn Jenner decided to separate, Jenner confirmed her transition from male to female and revealed her new identity as Caitlyn in June 2015. That meant that viewers also got to see her family’s unfiltered reactions. Things turned sour after Caitlyn gave an interview to Vanity Fair that wasn’t very kind to Kris and the three oldest Kardashian daughters, causing a riff in the family.
SEASON ELEVEN: Khloé & Lamar Officially Divorce
On Oct. 15, 2015, Odom was found unconscious in a brothel in Nevada after an apparent drug overdose, forcing Khloé to make the choice to put their divorce proceedings on pause so that she could help him heal. Their divorce wouldn’t be finalized until Dec. 17. 2016.
SEASON TWELVE: Rob Proposes to Blac Chyna
Rob Kardashian shocked his family when he proposed to then-girlfriend Blac Chyna without telling any of them about it. Chyna shares a son with Kylie’s ex-boyfriend, Tyga, and had been friends with Amber Rose, an ex of Kanye West, who’s now married to Kim. Needless to say, it was all pretty awkward.
SEASON TWELVE: A Kardashian Baby on the Way
On top of the surprise engagement, the family also found out that Chyna was expecting just a few months later. The pair would split in February 2017, shortly after their daughter Dream was born.
SEASON THIRTEEN: The Aftermath of Kim's Paris Robbery
In October 2016, Kim was robbed in Paris, prompting her to take a break from public events and social media, and leaving her traumatized. The robbery itself was not filmed, but in the weeks and months after, Kim was still dealing with her anxiety.
SEASON FOURTEEN: Two (Well, Three) Babies on the Way
Kim and Khloé both announced in season 14 that they were expecting children! Khloé with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and Kim with husband Kanye via a surrogate. As we now know, their sister, Kylie Jenner, was also expecting, though she chose not to publicize or film her pregnancy for the show.
SEASON FIFTEEN: Tristan's (First) Cheating Scandal
Days before Khloé was due to give birth, reports surfaced that Tristan had cheated on her. Khloé’s family rushed to be with her Cleveland, and Tristan was present for the birth of the pair’s daughter, True Thompson. That didn’t mean that things weren’t a little awkward in the delivery room, though.
SEASON FIFTEEN: The 'Triplets' Arrive
It’s 2018, and three Kardashian-Jenner babies are born! Chicago West on Jan. 15, Stormi Webster on Feb. 1 and True Thompson on Apr. 12. We found out why we saw so little of Kylie on the show that season: She had been hiding her pregnancy from us all.
SEASON SIXTEEN: Tristan Cheats on Khloé with Jordyn Woods
In one of the biggest Kardashian-Jenner shockers of all time, Tristan was caught cheating again, but this time with close friend of the family, Jordyn Woods. Khloé had to experience the betrayal on television, just as she had when he cheated on her the season before. Woods insisted that Thompson kissed her after partying with him at his home, but admitted that she should not have been with him to begin with.