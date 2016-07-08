"Rob has disconnected himself from us – apparently mainly me," Khloé says in the KUWTK clip

Khloé Kardashian certainly didn’t take the news to well of her brother Rob Kardashian‘s engagement – but what about Lamar Odom?

In a sneak peek at Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloé is hanging out with her estranged husband Odom when the prickly topic of Rob’s upcoming wedding to Blac Chyna comes up.

When Odom asks Khloé when the two are planning on tying the knot, she admits she has no idea.

“He hasn’t told us anything,” she says. “Rob has disconnected himself from us – apparently mainly me. He doesn’t talk to me, I hear he talks to my sisters way more.”

“I just hope he’s focused,” says Odom, 36. “Marriage ain’t easy.”

“It’s not?” replies Khloé, 31, laughing goodheartedly. “Your marriage wasn’t easy?”

Odom then urges Khloé to reach out to her brother and give him a call.

“I mean, he probably won’t answer my phone call,” she says, settling down next to Odom to FaceTime Rob – and to her surprise, he picks up.

“I am really surprised that Rob answered the call, because even though Lamar is calling him, it’s from my phone,” she says in a confessional. “It does make me smile because at least I know he’s finally going to answer one of my phone calls.”

Odom and Rob, 29, start catching up and the former NBA star asks Rob whether he plans on getting married soon.

“I don’t how how soon, but first comes love, then comes marriage, you know,” says Rob.

The two men make plans to grab dinner that week while Khloé sits back in silence.

“I have always loved Lamar and Rob’s relationship and bond, and I want them to hang out, but, you know, I still want my time with Rob,” she says in an interview. “He hasn’t had any one-on-one time with me. Rob hasn’t attempted to do anything with me.”

The family’s strained reaction to Rob’s relationship with Chyna, 28, has been unfolding on this season of KUWTK. Though Khloé took the news the hardest, the whole family has since turned a new leaf with Chyna – particularly after news broke she and Rob are expecting a baby.

“The girls are making an effort to put any drama behind them and make Chyna feel welcome,” a source recently told PEOPLE after Chyna joined the family to celebrate Khloé’s birthday last week. “They’re trying to be as supportive as possible, especially now that she is pregnant.”