Find Out What Kris Jenner Did That Could Cost Kim Kardashian West $1 Million

Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian West‘s relationship is getting rocky – literally.

In a sneak peek at Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kardashian West and her momager get into quite the discussion over the fact that Jenner took some very special marble from her daughter.

“When we moved in with my mom the first time, we bought a whole ton of marble – all these slabs from out of the country, and she took my marble, has never mentioned it, has never paid for it, and now I have to figure out a new plan,” Kardashian West, 35, explains in the clip before it cuts to her in the middle of an argument with Jenner, 60.

“Kim, let very kindly –” starts an irritated-sounding Jenner but her daughter cuts her off.

“I had to change Kanye [West]‘s whole bathroom,” Kardashian West says.

“Really? Really?!” Jenner responds. “Because you didn’t have one slab of marble?”

“No. We needed 10, and you took 10,” Kardashian says matter-of-factly.

“I took six,” Jenner says, before Kardashian West informs her that she received the invoice and knows she took 10 slabs.

“You’re charging me for the marble?” Jenner asks, looking shocked.

“Absolutely,” Kardashian West says without hesitation.

In an on-camera, Jenner calls the whole situation “ridiculous” – but wait, it gets better.

Kardashian West then explains to her mom that the marble she took was calacatta gold, which apparently is “only from Italy.”

“They don’t have that same marble,” Kardashian West says. “They only have calacatta. They do not have calacatta gold in stock, or I’m going to have to wait.”

“How much would you give me if I find you 10 slabs of calacatta gold?” Jenner demands.

Kardashian West then proceeds to promise her $1 million dollars – they shake on it – and Jenner’s determination is not to be reckoned with.

“If I have to rip it out of that bathroom, I will find you 10 slabs,” she warns.

And that’s not the only tension between the mother-daughter duo this episode: In another preview, Jenner tries to convince Kardashian West and Khloé Kardashian, 31, that they see a communication therapist to figure out why they are always on their phones.

Dismisses Kardashian West, “That’s the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard in my life.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!