"I have seen you guys through so much s--- that you do that I have to f---ing put up with," Jenner tells her daughters

Khloé Kardashian Says She's Done with Caitlyn Jenner on KUWTK Premiere: 'I Don't Have a Relationship with Her'

In Los Angeles, Khloé, 31, is preparing for Odom’s departure from the hospital after his near-fatal overdose in October by furnishing his new home. She explains that once he’s out, he’ll need a warm and peaceful place to recover, but she can’t do this alone. Kris Jenner steps in to help, because Khloé will be away for the remaining week on a press tour in New York City.

“I might not always show my appreciation as well as I should, but I do appreciate my mom,” Khloé tells the camera. “I know she goes above and beyond in everything that she does and I know how much work this all was to get Lamar’s house together, and I’m incredibly grateful. I don’t know what I would do without her.”

Odom, 36, isn’t the only one getting a new house. Disick, 32, has purchased a new place closer to Kourtney and their three kids. When Khloé comes over to check out his new place, Disick admits to her that he’s depressed living alone in such a big house and that he isn’t focusing on finding a new girlfriend anytime soon. During her visit, Khloé tells Disick that she walked in on Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna drinking at her house.

“There was alcohol everywhere,” she tells Disick. “He’s having the time of his life … I told him ‘you’ve burned your last bridge.’ ”

Later in the episode, Disick asks Kris, 60, and Kourtney, 37, to meet him at a home goods store so he can find the right appliances for his new home. He explains that he wants to throw a dinner party for the entire family. The entire outing was a bit awkward and Disick felt that Kourtney didn’t really care to be there.

“When it comes to Scott, I’m not looking to get back together anytime soon,” Kourtney tells the camera. “I don’t think I’m giving any false hope.”

Aside from Disick trouble, Kourtney was dealing with press nerves. She was prepping for an interview on the The Ellen DeGeneres Show, after not doing press for almost three years. The show winds up going off without a hitch, even after Ellen DeGeneres awkwardly asks about Kourtney’s fling with Justin Bieber, 22.

Later in the episode, Khloé is off on her press tour in NYC for her new book, Strong Looks Better Naked, and receives a series of angry texts from Caitlyn Jenner concerning an interview. Khloé had gone on the Howard Stern Show and discussed her issues with Caitlyn’s transition, which didn’t go over well with the 66-year-old. An irate Khloé calls Kris and freaks out claiming that she was done with Caitlyn.

“Mom can you handle this?,” the 31-year-old asks Kris. “She can tell me to f— off all she wants, I don’t have a relationship with her. I’m done.”

Later, Kris tries to smooth things over between the two, and calls Caitlyn.

“This is not intentional, you’re making this so hard,” Kris tearfully tells Caitlyn. “You were her father. You were her dad since she was five years old. Give her a break.”

The premiere ends with one more family altercation.

In the final scene, all of the girls – minus Kendall Jenner, are sitting around eating when they find out that Disick has gone missing. He had planned to have the whole family over at his new house for dinner, but now he isn’t answering the phone. Kourtney tells her mom that he has been hanging out with Kylie’s boyfriend Tyga all day and night and admits that she wanted to call the rapper and scream at him. She feels that Tyga should know better than to be a bad influence on Disick and that this whole ordeal has left a bad taste in her mouth.

“It pisses me off that people like Tyga, who know better, who are close to our family, that don’t just find some other friends,” she says.