Keeping Up with the Kardashians to Premiere Final Season in March — Watch the Emotional First Promo

It's the end of an era.

The final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians will premiere on March 18, E! announced Thursday. The network also released a sneak peek at the upcoming season, teasing the famous family preparing to say goodbye to their long-running reality series after 20 seasons.

"We just wanted to tell you in person that we won't be going forward with filming the show anymore," a tearful Kris Jenner tells the production crew in the teaser.

"I just want you to know that we really appreciate you guys," adds Kim Kardashian West. "Each and every one of you."

In the clip, Khloé Kardashian contemplates the idea of having another baby with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, while the rest of the family speculates about Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's relationship.

"They're definitely made for each other," says Kendall Jenner, "They are supposed to be together."

Kim, 40, announced that the 20th season of KUWTK would be the last last September.

"To our amazing fans — It is with heavy hearts that we've made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians," her statement at the time began. "After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years — through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way."

The series, which was co-created by Ryan Seacrest, premiered in 2006. It has followed the famous family and the ins and outs of their personal and professional lives, including romances, breakups, divorces, births, the launch of multiple businesses, Caitlyn Jenner's transition and more.

Earlier this month, the family commemorated their final day of filming on social media with a celebratory meal.

"Last filming day of Keeping Up with the Kardashians EVER!" Kim wrote on her Instagram Story alongside a clip of their audio tech setting up the microphones for the last time.

Though fans won't be seeing the family on E! for much longer, Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, Kendall, Kylie and Kris are working on new content set to begin airing on Hulu in late 2021.

They announced in December that they signed a multi-year deal to "create global content" that will be streamed exclusively on Hulu in the United States and in multiple territories on Star internationally.