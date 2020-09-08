Keeping Up with the Kardashians Ending After 20 Seasons: 'This Show Made Us Who We Are'

Kim Kardashian announced that Keeping Up with the Kardashians will end in 2021, after being on air for 14 years.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians is coming to an end.

After 14 years and 20 seasons, the Kardashians and Jenners are saying goodbye to the E! reality series, the famous family announced Tuesday.

In an Instagram post, Kim Kardashian West shared a heartfelt statement on behalf of herself, family matriarch Kris Jenner; sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner; brother Rob Kardashian; and Kourtney's ex, Scott Disick.

"To our amazing fans - It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians," the statement began. "After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way."

The family thanks "the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives."

As for the final season, it "will air early next year in 2021."

"Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years," said Kim, 39. "This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever."

"With Love and Gratitude, Kim," she concluded.

The announcement comes as Kim's husband, rapper Kanye West, continues his unlikely bid for president of the United States. The stars have four children together: daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 2, and sons Saint, 4, and Psalm, 1, with husband.

The series, which was co-created by Ryan Seacrest, premiered in 2006. It has followed the famous family and the ins and outs of their personal and professional lives, including romances, breakups, divorces, births, the launch of multiple businesses, and Caitlyn Jenner's transition.

Kourtney, 41, and Khloé, 36, also shared the statement to their Instagram accounts on Tuesday.

"I will gather my thoughts and share them in a bit ..." Kourtney wrote on her Instagram Story. Sheshares sons Mason, 10, and Reign, 5, and daughter Penelope, 8, with ex Disick, and KUWTK has chronicled the births of her children. However, she took a step back from filming last season in an effort to protect her private life.

Said Khloé: "I am so grateful and thankful to everyone who has supported us and been there through it all. I’m too emotional to fully express myself at the moment. My sappy post will come soon. Change is hard but also needed at times❤️💔❤️💔 I love you all. Thank you for the memories!"

E! networks said of the cancellation: "E! has been the home and extended family to the Kardashian-Jenners for what will be 14 years, featuring the lives of this empowering family. Along with all of you, we have enjoyed following the intimate moments the family so bravely shared by letting us into their daily lives. While it has been an absolute privilege and we will miss them wholeheartedly, we respect the family's decision to live their lives without our cameras. It is not our final goodbye yet, we are excited to have the new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians launching on September 17 with the final season airing in 2021. We thank the entire extended family and our production partners, Bunim Murray and Ryan Seacrest Productions for embarking on this global phenomenon together."