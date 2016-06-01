Khloé Kardashian Threatens Scott Disick for His Blame-Shifting: 'I'm Gonna Punch You in Your F---ing Jugular'

Khloé Kardashian is so fed up with Scott Disick‘s attitude that she may wind up “throat-punching” him by the end of the season.

In a new clip for Sunday’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloé, 31, tells her sisters Kim and Kourtney that Disick’s “victim” mentality is really getting on her nerves.

Khloé, 31, takes particular issue with Disick’s behavior at a dinner for her late father, Robert Kardashian: “[He] was the most negative, depressed victim. He acts like he tries so hard to actually play it straight for even a month, but then he comes and plays this victim,” she tells Kim, 35, and Kourtney, 37.

Her question for Scott: “How are you trying?”

Khloé then reveals that she became so irritated that she threatened, “I’m gonna punch you in your f—ing jugular because of your depressed, negative energy.”

“But he’s depressed,” Kourtney says, while acknowledging she doesn’t appreciate her ex’s attitude either.

After explaining that she can’t get in touch with Disick because he’s unresponsive, Khloé says in an interview: “Scott needs to be more accountable. He tends to shift the blame all the time. If you want a relationship with us and this family, you have to try as well.”

In the months since filming, the tension seems to have subsided. Disick rang in his 33rd birthday this weekend with both Khloé and Kourtney by his side in Las Vegas on Friday.

Before entering the club to celebrate, Disick told PEOPLE: “I got some cool stuff, but I feel the love and support is most important – nothing, like, materialistic.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!