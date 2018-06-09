Keegan-Michael Key Is Married! See Photos of Actor's Wedding to Elisa Pugliese in N.Y.C.

Keegan-Michael Key is officially off the market!

The actor, 47, married Hollywood producer and director Elisa Pugliese in a small, intimate ceremony surrounded by their friends and family at their home in New York City on Friday, PEOPLE has confirmed exclusively.

Pugliese wore a Prada gown while Key chose a suit by Paul Smith. The bride carried a bouquet of orchids designed by Elan Flowers.

She shows me every day that each one of us has the ability to help make the world a better place. I’m the luckiest man ever. She said yes! pic.twitter.com/UYhtSQ4GQH — Keegan-Michael Key (@KeeganMKey) November 14, 2017

The couple, who were engaged in November 2017, are planning to celebrate their nuptials with a reception in N.Y.C. on Saturday.

“She shows me every day that each one of us has the ability to help make the world a better place,” Key tweeted shortly after their engagement. “I’m the luckiest man ever.”

The pair has kept their romance largely out of the public eye, though they have attended events together, including the U.S. Open and the Rescue Dinner hosted by IRC in New York City, both in 2017.

Key and Pugliese also stepped out during Emmy Awards weekend in September 2017 as well as the Tony Awards in June and BAFTA Tea Party in February of that same year.

Pugliese has worked as a producer on projects such as Boy Meets Girl and Better Off Single.