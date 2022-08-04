Keanu Reeves Takes On First Big TV Role With Leonardo DiCaprio-Produced 'Devil in the White City'

Keanu Reeves is stepping away from the big screen to take on something new — a lead TV role.

Alongside Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio, Reeves will executive produce the new Hulu series Devil in the White City, written by Castle Rock producer Sam Shaw and directed by Little Children helmer Todd Field, Hulu announced Thursday.

Based on a bestselling book by the same name, written by Erik Larson, the new series tells the story of Dr. H. H. Holmes, the con artist and serial killer who created the dangerous "Murder Castle" in the 1893 Chicago World's Fair, as well as Daniel H. Burnham, the architect and urban planner who revolutionized the urban landscape and helped to develop early skyscrapers.

The John Wick actor, 57, Will portray the brilliant young Burnham. Though DiCaprio is an executive producer, he is not expected to make an onscreen appearance in the series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, President of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment Craig Erwich said the new series "speak[s] to the kind of distinct storytelling with uniquely compelling characters and forward-thinking narratives we continue to aim for in all that we do."

Devil will be a buzzy reunion for Scorsese and DiCaprio, who previously teamed up on Gangs of New York (2002), The Departed (2004), The Aviator (2006), Shutter Island (2010) and The Wolf of Wall Street (2013), all of which Scorsese directed and DiCaprio starred in.

Reeves, whose acting career has spanned four decades, has recently appeared in DC League of Super-Pets as the voice of Batman, The Matrix Resurrections as Neo and Bill & Ted Face the Music as Ted.

But he is also familiar with being a producer — he is also currently executive producing John Wick: Chapter 4 (in which he also plays the lead role) and recently produced the movie Already Gone and the short film Salacia.