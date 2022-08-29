Shaun White 'Brings Out the Best Version' of Nina Dobrev, Says Pal Kayla Ewell

Nina Dobrev's close friend (not to mention former roommate and costar) Kayla Ewell knows The Vampire Diaries alum as well almost anyone — and, with that perspective, she can officially vouch for boyfriend Shaun White's positive effect on Dobrev's life.

"I lived with Nina for years," Ewell, 37, told PEOPLE at the This Is About Humanity 4th Anniversary Soiree on Sunday in Los Angeles. "She and I are so close, and it's so fun to finally see her with someone that brings out the best version of her."

The actress, 33, and the Olympic gold medalist, 35, are "so much fun together," Ewell continued, describing them as "jokesters."

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Ewell said she and husband Tanner Novlan "joke with them all the time that they need to stop traveling because ... [they're never] home. We live right by them right now, but we're like, 'Well, we'll see you next time you're home,' because they just left again for another three months."

Novlan, 36, chimed in in agreement saying the pair is "running out of places [to travel] — they're going to have to go to the moon."

This weekend Dobrev and White traveled together to Switzerland for the OMEGA Masters tournament event honoring George Clooney.

And it turned into a mini-Vampire Diaries reunion with former cast mate Paul Wesley, who was just in New York City for the US Open to promote his Brother's Bond Bourbon with onscreen sibling Ian Somerhalder.

From Switzerland, White share a photo on Instagram with Wesley, 40.

First spotted together in March 2020, White and Dobrev made their romance Instagram-official with a set of photos in April 2020 that showed the Degrassi alum giving White a quarantine haircut amid the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They made their red carpet debut earlier this year when they both attended the Top Gun: Maverick premiere in London in May.

Kevin Mazur/Getty, Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Throughout their relationship, they've regularly updated fans with sweet Instagram tributes, especially when it came to White's journey to the 2022 Winter Olympics. Dobrev proved to be the snowboarder's biggest fan during the lead-up to his final Olympic run.

Before the 2022 Beijing Olympics, White spoke to PEOPLE in October 2021 about the support Dobrev has shown him throughout their "beautiful relationship" while he trained for the big event.

"Nina's incredible," he began. "What an influence on my life. Not only does she run her own show, her own world, companies she's involved in, things she's producing, all this stuff going on. She holds me to this same high standard which is so wonderful to have in a partner."