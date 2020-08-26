Kay Adams and Lawrence K. Jackson to Host PEOPLE (the TV Show!)

Jeremy Parsons and Sandra Vergara will serve as New York and Los Angeles correspondents, respectively

Meet PEOPLE's newest faces!

Kay Adams and Lawrence K. Jackson have been named co-hosts of PEOPLE (the TV Show!), which premieres Sept. 14.

PEOPLE Now co-host Jeremy Parsons and Sandra Vergara, who co-hosted E!'s Good Work, will serve as New York and Los Angeles correspondents, respectively.

"PEOPLE is the most trusted brand in celebrity news," Adams said in a statement. Adams is currently host of NFL Network's Emmy-nominated morning show, Good Morning Football as well as the host of the mobile app version of Who Wants to be a Millionaire.

"I'm thrilled to bring the PEOPLE newsroom to life for viewers across the country, whether at home or on-the-go," she added.

Jackson, an award-winning journalist, host and public speaker, added: "I am eager to be part of the on-air team that will bring the credibility of the magazine that you know, to an entirely new platform."

Before joining PEOPLE, Jackson was a host of NBC News’ Stay Tuned, for which he received a Digiday Award. Prior, he was a host of MTV's Total Request Live reboot.

Image zoom Jeremy Parsons, Sandra Vergara Courtesy of Jeremy Parsons, Courtesy of Sandra Vergara

The new half-hour tv show will air daily and is inspired by PEOPLE's unique combination of the most popular celebrity and inspiration human-interest stories as well as entertainment news, exclusive interviews and feature stories. The show will also tackle beauty, style, true crime and more.

"I am excited and honored to produce the new PEOPLE (the TV Show!)," executive producer/showrunner Rob Silverstein said. "I have been in the industry for 30 years; this on-air team, led by hosts Kay Adams and Lawrence K. Jackson, along with correspondents Jeremy Parsons and Sandra Vergara, will bring fresh, smart, fun and dynamic take to the genre and will do a fantastic job representing the iconic PEOPLE brand."

The show will air in all 12 Meredith markets, including Atlanta, Phoenix, St. Louis, Portland, Nashville, Kansas City, Hartford-New Haven, Greenville-Spartanburg, Las Vegas, Mobile-Pensacola, Flint-Saginaw and Springfield-Holyoke. It will also be available on PEOPLE.com or on the PeopleTV app.