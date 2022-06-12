Zoey Tur also spoke in an interview that aired Sunday, saying about her estranged daughter, "She really looked up to me, and I failed her"

Katy Tur Says She Was 'Puzzled' When Her Father Zoey Came Out as Trans: 'You Gotta Be Joking'

Katy Tur is diving into her family history with her new memoir Rough Draft.

But first, the MSNBC anchor, 38, is opening up about her estranged relationship with her father and fellow broadcast journalist Zoey Tur, who came out as transgender before they went 10 years without seeing each other.

"My dad said, 'I am a woman.' And I said, 'What? And my dad said, 'I'm a woman. I'm transitioning, I'm going to become a woman,'" she recounted on CBS Sunday Morning. "And I remember being at first puzzled and saying, 'You gotta be joking. You're kidding, what are you talking about?'

"And my dad was adamant. 'I'm the wrong person. I'm going to become the right person. Don't you see? This is why I've been so angry.' And it was really just, it was a lot," Katy added.

Zoey, 62, also made a separate appearance on the show, recalling that she and her daughter "were very close," adding: "She really looked up to me, and I failed her. No father wants to fail their daughter."

The Los Angeles News Service co-founder also addressed her daughter's allegations regarding fits of anger. "Throwing batteries? Probably, yeah. punching walls. There were a couple," she said.

"I was in the news business and we were under extraordinary pressure. I could be very intimidating for sure. And if the kids felt I was intimidating, I apologize. I did the best I could."

Zoey added: "I'm not hiding anymore. And if it takes an act of public humiliation in front of a camera to make Katy feel better, feel vindicated, so be it. I'm happy to do that. I love her that much."

Katy explained that she included the dark parts of her parents' past in her memoir so that readers would know them as she did.

"My parents did amazing things. They went from nothing to something big and important. And who wouldn't want to read that story? I want that story to be down," she explained. "I want my kids to know this. I want them to know my parents the way that I knew my parents, even if they never ended up meeting their grandfather.

"And part of the story is the violence. If I only wrote the good stuff it would have been a lie. It's a business where you're not supposed to lie. You're supposed to tell the truth and this is the truth," Katy added.