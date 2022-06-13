"I wish the relationship was better," Katy Tur said of her estranged father Zoey Tur, who came out as transgender before they went 10 years without seeing each other

Katy Tur Reflects on Her Father's 'Rage and Violence' Before Transition: 'She Wasn't Herself'

Katy Tur is shedding more light on her estranged relationship with her father.

While appearing Monday on CBS Mornings to promote her memoir Rough Draft, the MSNBC anchor, 38, detailed the often volatile home life with her dad and fellow journalist Zoey Tur, who came out as transgender before they went 10 years without seeing each other.

Tur explained how as a child she would see her parents, who were both journalist in Los Angeles, scrapping on the job — but then her father's anger didn't stop at the door of her family's home.

"The fighting with the cops and the fighting with officials, I always kind of looked up to — I thought, 'This is how you act as a journalist, you push back. You push, push, push,'" she explained. "The fighting with my mom, I didn't like, but it felt like, I guess, 'This is just what marriage is'? It felt normal."

She detailed some of the violent behavior, which included "fists and thrown batteries or thrown keys or holes in the wall. And, you know, there was [a spanking with] the belt if my brother and I misbehaved, and it was ugly."

Once her father come out as transgender, Katy said Zoey promised the dark side the Tur family had known would improve.

"When my dad was transitioning, she said that everything would be better because the rage would be gone, because the rage was all because she wasn't herself," she recalled. "And she told me, 'Bob Tur is dead. Bob Tur is dead.'"

But, said, Katy, "I wasn't ready to bury Bob Tur. I wanted to talk about all of the rage and the violence and the scary moments because I felt like, 'If you want to transition into a new person, I'm all there for you — I'm with you, let's do it. But let's talk about what we need to talk about so we can all move forward, so we can clean the slate."

Katy Tur Credit: Art Streiber/MSNBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Katy noted that, despite the years-long rift with Zoey, she still has love for her dad.

"I don't want to condemn my dad and say that my dad was nothing but bad — because that's not true. I love my father. I love my father. And we had so much fun together," she said. "We are not speaking, and that's what makes it harder. I wish the relationship was better. I wish it was better."

Zoey, 62, previously made a separate appearance on CBS Sunday Morning, recalling that she and her daughter "were very close."

Adding Zoey, "She really looked up to me, and I failed her. No father wants to fail their daughter."

"I'm not hiding anymore. And if it takes an act of public humiliation in front of a camera to make Katy feel better, feel vindicated, so be it. I'm happy to do that. I love her that much," she said.