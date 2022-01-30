Katy Perry Slays Saturday Night Live with Magic Mushroom Versions of 'Never Really Over' and 'When I'm Gone'
Katy Perry brought her A-game to Saturday Night Live!
The American Idol judge — who previously hosted SNL in 2011 — returned to the Studio 8H stage for the fourth time as musical guest on the iconic sketch comedy show this weekend while Willem Dafoe made his hosting debut.
Perry, 37, performed twice on Saturday, with both performances looking straight out of her Play concert residency in Las Vegas.
The Grammy-nominated singer first showcased her vocal talents during a performance of "When I'm Gone," which included plenty of mushroom visuals and her signature red shroom costume.
In true Katy Perry fashion, she then mesmerized the audience by singing a stripped-down version of her 2019 track, "Never Really Over."
For the second song, Perry once again found herself singing atop a giant mushroom, only this time she wore a gorgeous, light blue gown complete with plenty of tulle.
Perry teased her performances on Instagram last week, where she wrote, "Live from New York, it's 🍄PLAY🍄 Can't wait to bring my slice of Sin City to the Big Apple🍎 (and ur 📺)" — a nod to her Las Vegas residency at the Resorts World Theatre.
The show, which launched late last month, features Perry's colorful costumes and sets, packing in plenty of fan-favorite tracks. The setlist includes "E.T.," "Dark Horse," "California Gurls," "Waking Up in Vegas," "I Kissed a Girl," "Never Really Over," "Teenage Dream," "Roar," and "Firework."
Due to high demand, Perry announced on Thursday that she'd be adding 16 more dates to her show this summer — May 27, 28 and 29; June 3, 4, 8, 10 and 11; July 29 and 30; and Aug. 3, 5, 6, 10, 12 and 13.
Tickets for the new shows are on sale now.
John Mulaney will next host SNL on Feb. 26 with musical guest, LCD Soundsystem.