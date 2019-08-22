Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Have a Red Carpet Date Night as He Promotes New Series Carnival Row

The red carpet fun is never really over for Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom!

The high-profile couple, who got engaged in February, stepped out for a date night on Wednesday, with Perry, 34, accompanying her fiancé to the red carpet premiere of his new series Carnival Row.

The “Never Really Over” singer was all glammed up for the occasion in a blush pink sleeveless Tom Ford gown that featured chain link straps over one shoulder. She kept her platinum blonde hair just above her shoulders and completed her look with pink eyeshadow and lipstick to match her dress.

Bloom, 42, looked dapper on her arm in a navy suit, also Tom Ford.

The British Lord of the Rings alum stars opposite Cara Delevingne in Carnival Row, which is set to premiere on Aug. 30 on Amazon Prime. The fantasy series stars Bloom as a detective investigating a string of murders in a Victorian-esque setting in which humans cohabitate with mythical creatures escaping war.

He and Perry were engaged on Valentine’s Day after dating on-and-off since 2016.

She announced the happy news on Instagram, sharing a close-up image of the pair surrounded by heart-shaped balloons as she showed off her flower-shaped ring, which features a colorful jewel in the center.

“Full bloom,” she captioned her post, while Bloom shared the same photo with the caption, “Lifetimes.”

Though hectic schedules have forced them to spend much of their time apart, Bloom told PEOPLE last month that the distance has only made them stronger.

“You have to do the groundwork together, create the feeling of trust and safety so that you can spend time apart and do everything that you need to do and still feel tethered to that person, so that you can go on a journey together,” he said.

Perry, meanwhile, also seems happy to continue building the groundwork of their relationship rather than quickly leap into a marriage.

“I think we’re doing really great, and we’re really doing the hard work and laying a beautiful foundation before we start to build a monster house, metaphorically,” she said in July on KIIS1065’s The Kyle & Jackie O Show.

She clarified, “I’m saying [monster house] like, emotionally. It’s important for us to really do the work before we go and take this really big next step because we were both married before, and it’s not the same in your 30s, you know.”

Bloom split from model Miranda Kerr in 2013 after three years of marriage and the birth of their son, now 8-year-old Flynn. Perry tied the knot with comedian Russell Brand in 2010, and they called it quits in late 2011.

Despite Perry’s reluctance to rush down the aisle, a source told PEOPLE in June the couple would exchange vows before the end of the year.

“They are using a planner to finalize all the wedding details. Katy seems in charge, but Orlando is involved with the planning, too,” the source said. “They don’t seem stressed about it though. It will be a fun celebration with family and friends.”