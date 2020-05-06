Katy Perry, John Legend, Christina Aguilera, DWTS Pros and More Join Disney Family Singalong 2

The Disney Family Singalong is back — with more big names!

Katy Perry, John Legend, Christina Aguilera and Dancing with the Stars pros Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Witney Carson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Sasha Farber and Emma Slater have joined Disney Family Singalong: Volume II, which airs this Sunday.

Tituss Burgess, Sabrina Carpenter and Jennifer Hudson will also make appearances in the ABC special.

ABC previously announced that Chloe x Halle, Halsey, Derek Hough, Idina Menzel, Miguel, KeKe Palmer, Seth Rogen and more will be performing.

Menzel and Ben Platt will kick off the event with a rendition of "A Whole New World" from Aladdin. Next will be Chloe x Halle and Anika Noni Rose with "Almost There."

Perry, who is expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom, will follow with "Baby Mine."

Later on in the show, Rebel Wilson will perform "Poor Unfortunate Souls" before Miguel and Aguilera sing "Remember Me."

The special will also include surprise performances.

The Disney Family Singalong was arranged to raise funds for Feeding America, an organization that has been using its resources to help provide aid to those affected by COVID-19.

During the first singalong, which aired in April and was hosted by Ryan Seacrest, Beyoncé made a surprise appearance when she sang "When You Wish Upon a Star" from the 1940 animated film Pinocchio.

Beyoncé also sent a message of hope and solidarity to fans and those on the frontlines of the pandemic.

“Hello to all of the families across the world; I’m very proud and honored to be a part of the Disney family,” said Beyoncé, who starred in last year’s live-action The Lion King. “I’d like to dedicate this song to all of the health care workers who have been working tirelessly to keep us healthy and safe. We greatly appreciate you.”

Also during the special, the graduates of the popular Disney Channel Original Movie High School Musical reunited for a performance of “We’re All In This Together,” a popular track from the 2006 TV movie. And although star Zac Efron couldn’t take part in the singing (blaming a shoddy Wi-Fi signal), the actor did appear in a message to fans.

“Hi everyone, I hope that you’re safe and that you’re healthy and you’re doing as well as possible during these unprecedented times,” said Efron, 32. “It’s my greatest pleasure to introduce a musical performance by some of my oldest friends, and some new ones.”

Though they couldn’t be accompanied by Troy Bolton himself, original stars Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman and Lucas Grabeel were joined by the casts of other Disney Channel favorites, including Descendants and the Disney+ High School Musical series.

The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II airs on Sunday, May 10 at 7 p.m. ET on ABC.

