Katy Perry Defends Ellen DeGeneres amid Talk Show Controversy: 'Sending You Love & a Hug'

The singer said she has "only ever had positive takeaways from my time with Ellen"

Katy Perry is backing her friend Ellen DeGeneres.

Early Tuesday morning, the "Smile" singer, 35, issued a statement in a pair of tweets in which she supported DeGeneres, 62, amid allegations of a "toxic" work environment behind the scenes of the latter's daytime talk show. The host recently apologized for the atmosphere on set in a letter to staffers and vowed that she is "committed to ensuring this does not happen again."

"I know I can’t speak for anyone else’s experience besides my own but I want to acknowledge that I have only ever had positive takeaways from my time with Ellen & on the @theellenshow," wrote Perry. "I think we all have witnessed the light & continual fight for equality that she has brought to the world through her platform for decades."

Added the American Idol judge, "Sending you love & a hug, friend @TheEllenShow ❤️."

DeGeneres' wife Portia de Rossi also showed solidarity amid the controversy, as The Ellen DeGeneres Show submits to an internal investigation by WarnerMedia after the anonymous allegations from former employees published in a BuzzFeed News report.

De Rossi, 47, expressed her support for DeGeneres on Instagram on Monday. "To all our fans....we see you. Thank you for your support," de Rossi captioned her post, adding the hashtags "#stopbotattacks," "#IStandWithEllenDeGeneres," "#IStandByEllen," "#IstandByEllenDeGeneres" ‬and "#bekindtooneanother," the phrase with which DeGeneres closes out her show each day.

On Thursday, DeGeneres penned a lengthy memo to her employees in which she addressed the alleged workplace toxicity.

"My name is on the show and everything we do and I take responsibility for that," she wrote. "Alongside Warner Bros, we immediately began an internal investigation and we are taking steps, together, to correct the issues. As we've grown exponentially, I've not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I'd want them done. Clearly some didn't. That will now change and I'm committed to ensuring this does not happen again."

She promised to do her "part" in pushing herself and others "to learn and grow."

"We all have to be more mindful about the way our words and actions affect others, and I'm glad the issues at our show were brought to my attention," she said. "I promise to do my part in continuing to push myself and everyone around me to learn and grow. It's important to me and to Warner Bros. that everyone who has something to say can speak up and feels safe doing so."

PEOPLE has confirmed that the comedian will return to host the talk show when it's expected to come back to TV on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

Warner Bros. said in a statement last Thursday that "dozens of current and former employees" had been interviewed, and that they were "disappointed that the primary findings of the investigation indicated some deficiencies related to the show's day-to-day management."

Moving forward, Warner Bros. said they have "identified several staffing changes, along with appropriate measures to address the issues that have been raised, and are taking the first steps to implement them."