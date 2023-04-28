Entertainment TV Katy Perry Calls New Season of 'The Kardashians' the '5th Season of 'Succession' ' A dramatic new trailer for Hulu's The Kardashians has everybody talking — even Katy Perry! By Dory Jackson Dory Jackson Instagram Twitter Website Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation." People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 28, 2023 11:50 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: David Benthal/BFA.com/Shutterstock, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty A dramatic new trailer for Hulu's The Kardashians has everybody talking. The streaming service dropped the full-length trailer on Thursday, teasing major drama among the family alongside the famous bunch's various hardships. Kim Kardashian shared the clip via Instagram Thursday, sparking excitement among fans — and celebrities — alike. Katy Perry replied to the post: "Wait is this the 5th season of Succession?!" (HBO previously announced that Succession would end with its current fourth season.) The Kardashians Shows Kim Kardashian Facing a 'Livid' Sister and Sobbing amid Relationship Tumult But the "Never Really Over" singer, 38, isn't the only star to react with excitement. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams wrote, "Now this trailer is 🔥🔥" The Walking Dead's Christian Serratos replied, "DAMN 😍" The season 3 trailer opened with Kim, 42, briefly addressing her most recent relationship with ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson. "Things change really quickly," she then said. Hulu At the time of filming, Kim was also dealing with public drama involving ex-husband Kanye West amid their rocky divorce battle. Asked by sister Khloé Kardashian if she feels okay, Kim immediately broke down in tears and said: "No, I'm not OK. I'm having such a hard day today." The Kardashians Trailer Shows Khloé Kardashian's 'Concerning' Skin Cancer Removal: 'Melanoma Is Deadly' Elsewhere in the trailer, Kylie Jenner suggested that Kardashian and Jenner women needed to "have a bigger conversation about the beauty standards" they're setting. "I don't want my daughter to do the things that I did. I wish I never touched anything to begin with," she then admitted to friend Stassie Karanikolaou. Kourtney Kardashian Barker was also frustrated with Kim, accusing her of having "used my wedding as a business opportunity." "It's who she is to her core," the Poosh founder added. At the trailer's end, Kylie said: "I just don't think everything's gonna be OK." Production on season 3 began before The Kardashians officially returned to Hulu in September for its sophomore run. Ahead of the third installment's debut, the streamer aired their Til Death Do Us Part: Kourtney & Travis wedding special for Kourtney and Travis Barker. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. The Kardashians season 3 premieres May 25 on Hulu.