Katie Thurston's Family Learned She Was Engaged During Bachelorette Finale — Including Her Aunt!

Katie Thurston is engaged — and her family found out at the same time as Bachelorette viewers!

Following the elimination of runner-up Justin Glaze, Thurston, 30, got engaged to Blake Moynes in the season 17 finale, which aired on Monday. The proposal came after the pair confessed their love to each other during a one-on-one date following Moynes' first meeting with Thurston's family.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Thurston and Moynes, 31, opened up about finally going public with their engagement during the After the Final Rose special on Monday.

"It's been awesome. We've been waiting for this for so long," Moynes said. "It's tough to celebrate an engagement, like, secretly. We're just ready to get out and live real life now. We're just excited. This is what we've really been waiting for."

KATIE THURSTON, BLAKE MOYNES Credit: Eric McCandless/ABC

Thurston chimed in, "I will say, my family does not know that we are engaged. They are finding out as Bachelor Nation is finding out!"

As for why she didn't share the news? She "didn't trust them to keep a secret," she said.

During the finale episode, Moynes didn't have the easiest experience meeting Thurston's family. Thurston's Aunt Lindsey, in particular, grilled Moynes about the now-engaged pair's future together.

"Like, you ultimately mean nothing," Lindsey said to Moynes during their one-on-one conversation. "I hate to break it to you, but like, you better be secure as f--- coming in our family. Because at the end of the day, you're here because we want you here, not because we need you here."

Lindsey also questioned Moynes' motives for joining the series after having previously "flunked" on Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams' season of The Bachelorette.

KATIE THURSTON, BLAKE MOYNES Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC

Thurston, who confirmed on ATFR that her aunt wasn't previously made aware of the engagement, said on Tuesday that she didn't anticipate Moynes proposing.

"I truly did not think he was going to propose," she said during the couple's appearance on Good Morning America. "And then when he actually got down on one knee and proposed, my reaction was actual shock."

"He walked up, he had tight pants on," she recalled. "I looked at the pockets and there was no box and I was like, 'Oh no.' ... I was just trying to not give away that I was so sad."

The two then laughed as Moynes revealed the ring was actually in his back pocket.

Speaking to PEOPLE in this week's issue, Thurston said she has "no regrets" looking back on her season.