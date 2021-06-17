"It's not about the wrapping paper, it's the gift inside," the reality star told her followers

Bachelorette Katie Thurston Says She'll Block Trolls Who Criticize Her Looks: 'I'm a F------ Gift'

Katie Thurston has no time for negativity.

The Bachelorette star, 30, addressed followers via her Instagram Story on Wednesday to say she'd be blocking any users who make rude comments about her appearance.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Alright, I'm creating a new rule for myself. Anyone who wants to message me about my part, or my fashion or lack thereof, I'm just going to block you," she said with a laugh.

"I mean, I know a lot of you guys don't have any hate about it," she added. "They're just giving me friendly suggestions, but when you get them every day, it's just like, God damn."

katie thurston Credit: Andrew Eccles/ABC

"Look, I'm just like your basic f---ing girl who somehow became a Bachelorette," continued Thurston, who first appeared on Matt James' season of The Bachelor. "But you know, I've said it before, and I'm going to say it again: It's not about the wrapping paper, it's the gift inside."

"And that's what I am - a f---ing gift. So this," she said, pointing to her hair and graphic tee - "doesn't matter."

Thurston also shared a direct message from one of her followers as an example.

Will you accept this rose? Sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly Bachelor Nation newsletter to get the latest news on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and everything in between.

Katie Thurston Instagram Credit: Katie Thurston Instagram

"Hey love u girlie ur gorgeous but the side part," the user wrote, with a gritted teeth emoji. Replied Thurston: "Thank you for your feedback."

Thurston embarked on her first round of dates during Monday night's episode, after narrowing down her original group of 30 men to 23.

"I have so many options right now. I'm happy," she told Bachelorette co-hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe. "This week, I'm hoping to figure out who's here for the right reasons."