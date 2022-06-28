Katie Thurston Tries 'Dating Myself' After Split from John Hersey: 'Endings Can Be Beautiful'
Katie Thurston is making the best of her solo time.
One week after the former Bachelorette star announced her breakup from John Hersey, she shared a glimpse into how she's embracing the single life — specifically by repurposing a book designed for couples.
"Day 1 of turning this 'Adventures for Couples' book into my inspo for dating myself," Thurston, 31, wrote Monday on her Instagram Story. "My Love Language is Words of Affirmation. So I grabbed some dinner and some wine, and a journal, and headed to the beach."
Thurston's solo date night saw her, "watching the sunset while I write myself a love letter."
In a follow-up slide, she shared a quote in the sand: "Sunsets are proof that endings can be beautiful."
Thurston was first to confirm her split from Hersey, 28, after fan speculation. "Statement: no we aren't together," she shared on Instagram. Hersey followed up Thurston's statement with more detail on his own Instagram Story.
"As Katie stated earlier, we are no longer dating," he wrote. "The decision was not made lightly and it was obviously not an easy one to make."
"I love being able to share special moments with you all — the funny ones. The happy ones. The outrageous, embarrassing, and heartfelt ones. But I don't know if it will ever get easier to share the sad ones," he also said. "I appreciate every one of you that has supported us throughout this journey. We could not (and would not) be here without you."
Though the couple is no longer together, they've spent time together post-split. Thurston and Hersey both attended the San Diego County Fair last week with a group of friends.
Hersey has also defended Thurston from haters online, who jabbed she was unable to keep a partner.
"I have never been so supported or unconditionally loved by a partner," he wrote. "Assuming and implying that Katie is doing anything wrong does not sit right with me."