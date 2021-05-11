The promo gives audiences a glimpse into some of the contestants' arrivals — including one man who greets Katie Thurston with a blow-up doll and another who shows up in a cat costume

Katie Thurston Tells Contestants to Be 'Here for the Right Reasons' in New Bachelorette Promo

The countdown is on for Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette!

On Monday, ABC released a new promo for season 17 of the reality series, which is promised to be "sexy," "crazy," and full of "drama."

The trailer, featuring co-host Tayshia Adams, gives audiences a glimpse into some of the contestants' arrivals — including one man who greets Thurston with a blow-up doll and another who shows up in a cat costume.

Viewers also get a sneak peek at a group date, featuring the men shirtless and wearing cowboy hats while Thurston, 30, scrubs one of their bare chests with a sponge.

The montage ends with Thurston, seemingly at a cocktail party, telling the men: "If you are not here for the right reasons, there's the door."

The Bachelorette commented on the post, writing, "Bring on the men! 😍"

Production on Thurston's season began in March at a resort in New Mexico, with former Bachelorettes Adams, 30, and Kaitlyn Bristowe tapped as first-time hosts.

Thurston's first Bachelorette promo was released last month. In the footage, she picks away at rose petals as "Ring" by Selena Gomez plays over a montage of highlights from when she competed on Matt James' season.

Thurston later wears a "BE A KATIE" T-shirt over a lilac dress as she says in another clip, "I am who I am, and I want to meet someone who knows who they are. My person's still out there."

Thurston became a fan favorite while competing for James' heart on season 25 of The Bachelor, which aired earlier this year. After being eliminated in week 6, she was tapped to be the Bachelorette for season 17.

She was announced as the leading lady in March on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose special during a special double-season reveal, in which Michelle Young was named the star of season 18, which will air this fall.

"I'm ready to find love," Thurston said on After the Final Rose. "And not just the temporary kind — I'm talking forever, my husband. And I'm in a place in my life where I feel like I'm the best version of me."