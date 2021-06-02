"It got intense and crazy," says new Bachelorette Katie Thurston of her upcoming season

Bachelorette Katie Thurston Addresses All Those Makeouts in Her Promos: 'Time Is Short'

New Bachelorette Katie Thurston admits it can be a little awkward watching herself kiss on national television.

"Seeing the promos, I am making out with a lot of guys!" the bank marketing manager, 30, tells PEOPLE with a laugh. "You never really see yourself kissing anyone. So it's like, 'Oh boy.'"

Still, Thurston, whose season premieres June 7 on ABC, says that physical chemistry was a crucial part of getting to know the contestants.

"Time is short," she says. "And you can't be okay with me possibly getting engaged in two months but not kissing on the first date. I've got to use my time wisely!"

the bachelorette The Bachelorette | Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC

When it came to those infamous fantasy suites, Thurston is equally direct. "We're all adults," she says. "I have sex! It's an important part of the relationship in terms of the connection. But it is also our time to talk about important topics or any lingering conversations."

And Thurston, who competed for love on Matt James' season of The Bachelor, says there was no shortage of eligible men to choose from.

"Every single guy was so handsome," she says. "And I don't have a type so every man that came in I was like, 'Yes, yes and yes!' They're all such great guys. And that's what made it exciting and hard at the same time."

Ultimately, "a lot happened that I couldn't have ever predicted," says Thurston. "It got intense and crazy. But I will say, everything happens for a reason. And I definitely embraced that."