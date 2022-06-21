Katie Thurston Shares Positive Affirmations After Split from John Hersey

Katie Thurston is sending her followers good energy.

The former Bachelorette star updated her Instagram Story with a post of affirmations after announcing her split from John Hersey. The repost from Instagram account We The Urban began with a slide that read, "Not sure who needs to hear this but…"

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Clicking through the affirmations shows notes about personal growth, leaving things behind and letting go of control. "Acceptance is peace," the first reads. A later slide says, "Whether you are doing good or bad, people are always gonna talk, so you might as well keep doing you and focusing on what is in your control."

After taking a month-long Instagram hiatus, Thurston, 31, confirmed on Monday night that she and Hersey, 28, had split by writing on a blank Instagram Story slide, "Statement: no we aren't together."

Hersey updated his own social media with a lengthier statement.

"As Katie stated earlier, we are no longer dating," he wrote. "The decision was not made lightly and it was obviously not an easy one to make."

Katie Thurston (L) and John Hersey (R) are seen on February 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California Credit: Paul Archuleta/GC Images

"I love being able to share special moments with you all — the funny ones. The happy ones. The outrageous, embarrassing, and heartfelt ones. But I don't know if it will ever get easier to share the sad ones," he also said. "I appreciate every one of you that has supported us throughout this journey. We could not (and would not) be here without you."

John Hersey and Katie Thurston John Hersey and Katie Thurston | Credit: Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images